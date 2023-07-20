Chael Sonnen hilariously quotes Tank Abbott after Michael Chandler hunts for fighter to main event UFC Nashville

Chael Sonnen has shown that he is witty when it comes to his tweets and replies on a number of occasions and recently referenced Tank Abbott to respond to Michael Chandler.

Chandler posted a Tweet to his account after the upcoming UFC Nashville lost one-half of the main event as Umar Nurmagomedov was forced to withdraw from his fight. 'Iron', who resides in Nashville, asked if there is a fighter in shape that could step-in and save the main event on August 5, writing:

"Who’s in shape!!! We need a main event for my hometown show here in Nashville Aug 5!!! #ufcnashville"

Sonnen didn't pass up on the opportunity to respond to the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion with a hilarious quote. He responded the tweet with a hilarious quote from the former UFC heavyweight to insinuate that it doesn't matter what shape the fighter replacing Nurmagomedov is in.

He wrote:

"“Anybody can get in shape and fight. A real man just shows up.”...--Tank Abbott"

It will be interesting to see whether Chandler responds with a quote of his own as the former UFC title challenger showed that he is creative with his references.

Team McGregor finally get a win over Team Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter

Conor McGregor avoided being swept as his team finally got a win over Michael Chandler's team on The Ultimate Fighter.

Team McGregor bantamweight Rico DiSciullo was the last hope for 'The Notorious' as 'Iron's team had won the previous 7 quarter-final bouts. He delivered for his coach as he dropped Hunter Azure with a right-hand and finished him with a double hammerfist. With the win, McGregor will have a bantamweight representative in the semi-final round.

It was an eventful episode for DiSciullo as he also got to drive the Irishman's Lamborghini. He jokingly asked his coach when he would let him drive his car, but McGregor allowed him to drive it on the spot, which surpised the bantamweight fighter:

"He just gave me the keys, and I was kinda a little shellshocked. I thought he was going to let me, you know, step in it, sit in it, and turn it on...It was just a really cool, like, surreal moment...One of those moments you kind of dream about."

Gave him the keys like it was nothing

Coach @TheNotoriousMMA let one of his fighters take him for a spin on #TUF31