Chael Sonnen hilariously trolls Ariel Helwani after his big NFL Draft moment: “You seem so happy and that brings me a pain”

Chael Sonnen recently took a dig at Ariel Helwani after the latter's dream moment at the 2025 NFL Draft. Sonnen has built a reputation for trolling Helwani's serious demeanor during his appearances on The MMA Hour, using his humor to keep the spectators engaged.
The 2025 NFL Draft occurred at Lambeau Field and the Titletown District in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Helwani was the announcer for the Buffalo Bills for Dorian Strong, whom he welcomed to the team. Helwani described the experience as a dream come true, while Sonnen left no stone unturned to deliver his sarcastic humor:
"I wish this hadn’t happened for you. You seem so happy and that brings me a pain."
Anthony Smith leans on Chael Sonnen’s wisdom during emotional UFC Kansas City retirement
After his final UFC fight last Saturday, Anthony Smith relied on Chael Sonnen's advise, as the former fighter is known for his razor-sharp mind and framing significant moments with clarity.
'Lionheart' announced his retirement after his bout at Kansas City, where he suffered a first-round TKO loss against Zhang Mingyang.
During an emotional message to the MMA world, Smith said:
"I don't even know what to say. Watching that video, I did that s**t. I did that, I did that. I'm gonna take some advise from Chael and I'm just gonna be grateful that it happened. I appreciate you guys. We can be sad next week, but tonight I'm gonna have some gratitude. Thank you so much Kansas City!"
.