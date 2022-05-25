"I think that's my dream fight right now" - Chael Sonnen intrigued by potential fight for Islam Makhachev

Chael Sonnen recently revealed who he would like to see Islam Makhachev lock horns with. He admitted that a lightweight title fight between the Makhachev and Charles Oliveira was his dream fight at this point in time.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' offered his take on the prospect of a lightweight super-fight between Makhachev and Oliveira.

Chael Sonnen conceded that although he was initially not fascinated by the potential in a fight between the two; he had since had a change of heart.

Sonnen also admitted that he was under-selling Oliveira's talent for violence inside the octagon. He further argued that he was not impressed by Makhachev's ability to promote or sell the fight, leading to his disdain for the lightweight matchup. However, Sonnen has seemingly changed his tune barely two weeks later:

"Charles Oliveira versus Islam Makhachev. I think that's my dream fight right now. I really think that it is. I did not care about that fight two weeks ago and I'm not a hater, you guys know that. I didn't care about that fight... Two weeks later it's the same thing, it's the same two guys, and that is the fight I'm keeping my fingers crossed. I want that fight to happen."

Watch Chael Sonnen's take on a fight between Oliveira and Makhachev below:

Islam Makhachev recalls the most intense fight of his career

In a recent post on social media, Islam Makhachev harked back to his UFC 187 clash against Leo Kuntz. He credited the fight as being the most emotionally intense fight of his career.

The action unfolded way back in May 2015 at the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Makhachkala native managed to overcome the challenge presented by Kuntz with a second-round submission by way of rear-naked choke.

The fight marked Makhachev's promotional debut as he featured on the early preliminary card for the event that was headlined by Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson.

Check out Makhachev's post on Instagram below:

"Today I'm just as eager to get the championship belt as I was when I debuted 7 years ago. Emotionally the most intense fight of my career so far." [Translated from Russian by Google Translate]

Edited by David Andrew