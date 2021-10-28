"They can go all night" - Chael Sonnen on how Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira will play out at UFC 267

Chael Sonnen recently took to his YouTube channel to predict the outcome of the Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira bout at UFC 267 on October 30. Sonnen commented on how both fighters were equal in terms of their capabilities inside the octagon. He said:

"When I see him fighting with Glover though I see each other. These are the same guy. Calm, experienced, don't care how bright the lights are. They can punch and kick but they can grapple too. They can go all night and they can go a little bit longer. Real cardio machines."

'The American Gangster' termed Jan Blachowicz a "cardio machine." He praised the Pole's ability to go on for four to five rounds and still be calm enough to cut an interview.

Sonnen further commented that he had no evidence to prove that Glover Teixeira had slowed down. He even went on to say that he expected Teixeira to win a world championship. Chael Sonnen said:

"I also have very little evidence to say that Glover can't take a shot. Did you see what Anthony Smith did to him? You know how bad Anthony Smith kicked Glover's a*s in the first round? And Glover came back. So, I have no evidence that Glover isn't still Glover. I have no evidence that he's succeeded because he gets a pat on the back and gets to return the number one contendership. I expect Glover to win a world championship."

Watch Chael Sonnen preview Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira below:

Jan Blachowicz says he's open for a rematch with Israel Adesanya

In a recent interview with UFC Arabia, UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz said that he is ready for a rematch against Israel Adesanya. However, he mentioned the criteria that Adesanya must fulfill for the rematch to happen.

Blachowicz said the 'The Last Stylebender' needs to win two or three fights against top 10 contenders of the light heavyweight division. The 205lb champion said Adesanya has "got everything to fight in 205" but will need to prove he can hang with the best of the division.

Israel Adesanya tasted his only pro-MMA defeat at the hands of Jan Blachowicz during their UFC 259 main event fight via unanimous decision. Blanchowicz ended the Nigerian-Kiwi's quest for the light heavyweight title.

Watch Jan Blachowicz's interview with UFC Arabia below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari