New date and venue revealed for Jan Blachowicz vs Glover Teixeira

The new date and venue for the Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira fight has been revealed. The UFC light heavyweight title fight will reportedly take place on October 30 in Abu Dhabi.

The fight was initially expected to headline the UFC 266 event on September 25. However, it was recently revealed that the matchup won’t be taking place at that PPV and will instead be rescheduled for a later date.

As reported by AG Fight, the UFC light heavyweight title matchup between reigning champion Blachowicz and Brazilian challenger Teixeira has been rescheduled to take place at the next PPV in the UAE .

Luta de @gloverteixeira pelo cinturão do UFC é adiada para outubro, em Abu Dhabi https://t.co/cGLyK1bwwB — Ag. Fight (@AgFight) June 27, 2021

Abu Dhabi has hosted several UFC events in the past, most notably on Yas Island aka Fight Island during the COVID-19 global pandemic. The most recent UFC event that took place there was UFC 257 in January. The event took place at the Etihad Arena.

It was preceded by UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar and UFC on ESPN: Chiesa vs. Magny, both of which took place at the same venue. Prior to this trio of events, all UFC Fight Island events were held at the Flash Forum.

Fans can expect additional details regarding the next event over in Abu Dhabi, featuring Blachowicz vs. Teixeira, to be revealed in the days to come.

Jan Blachowicz looks to continue his 2021 momentum by defeating Glover Teixeira

Jan Blachowicz (left); Glover Teixeira (right)

Earlier this year, Jan Blachowicz secured one of the biggest wins of his career in one of the most important fights of 2021. The Pole successfully defended his UFC light heavyweight title against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 in March.

With a unanimous decision win at the PPV, Blachowicz earned the distinction of becoming the first, and thus far only, person to defeat Israel Adesanya in the sport of MMA. Needless to say, Blachowicz is riding high on the momentum of his victory and looks to continue his winning ways as he heads into his upcoming fight against Teixeira.

Meanwhile, Teixeira’s last fight witnessed him defeat Thiago Santos via a third-round submission at UFC on ESPN: Santos vs. Teixeira in November.

If you like our UFC content, please give us a fullow on Facebook too. Check our page here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard