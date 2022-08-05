"Not one of those guys can beat the other three" - Chael Sonnen on why Jiri Prochazka is not being proactively approached by Jan Blachowicz, Glover Teixeira, or Magomed Ankalaev

Chael Sonnen recently shared his views on why light heavyweight champ Jiri Prochazka is not being called out consistently by other contenders in the division.

Jiri Prochazka won the light heavyweight belt at UFC 275 after successfully defeating former champ Glover Teixeira. Immediately after their fight, Teixeira called for a rematch with the 'The Czech Samurai', to which the champ agreed. Recently, No. 2-ranked light heavyweight contender Jan Blachovicz also expressed interest in fighting the division champ. However, these callouts were not quite as proactive compared to fighters from other divisions.

Commenting on the situation, Chael Sonnen claimed that fighters like Jan Blachowicz, Glover Teixeira, and Magomed Ankalaev are well aware that "not one of [them] can beat the other three," hence the lack of call-outs.

On a recent episode of the Beyond the Fight podcast uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Bad Guy' said:

"Not one of those guys can beat the other three, just so you understand. Whoever the champion of the world is, cannot beat the other three. He will give back the belt even if he can reclaim it. There is nobody clear at 205 pounds. It's very competitive. it's very hard. It's a compliment to the division not an insult to any athlete."

Chael Sonnen gives his opinion on Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich fight at UFC 277

Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich faced off last weekend at UFC 277, with the Russian securing a TKO win over 'The Black Beast'. However, the result of the fight created a firestorm of controversy, and many claimed that the fight was an early stoppage.

In a recent episode of Beyond The Fight, Chael Sonnen gave his opinion on the fight between Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich. Giving his take, 'The American Gangster' backed referee Dan Miragliotta's decision of an early stoppage and said:

"It wasn't for me and I did see two different things. When this is live and in real time, I thought Sergei hit him about fifteen times unanswered. The big guy went down and big Dan Miragliotta did absolutely the right thing. When I watched it on replay, it was different. Most of those punches missed, but not all of them."

Speaking of the referee's obligations, Sonnen added:

"It only takes one. If a guy gets swarmed whether they're missing or not and it sent him down, that referee has an obligation. Once somebody goes down and they then get cracked at full speed, that referee has an obligation. Which is what Big Dan did. That is not being questioned...Derrick Lewis got up and left in one piece."

