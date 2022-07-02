Chael Sonnen jokes that he's "disappointed" in Daniel Cormier for not having courage to use PEDs

Chael Sonnen expressed disappointment at Daniel Cormier not having the courage to use performance enhancing drugs (PEDs) in his Hall of Fame career.

His comments come in light of the former two-division champion admitting that he cheated ahead of his fight against Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson. 'DC' confessed to grabbing the towel on the scales at the weigh-ins during the recent UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

UFC @ufc



[ @DC_MMA | He had to get this one off his chest

Chael Sonnen took note of Cormier's revelation. 'The Bad Guy' wrote on his Twitter that it makes athletes who have never cheated, like him, look even better:

"This makes the reputation of all those athletes who never cheated [myself included] shine even brighter"

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen This makes the reputation of all those athletes who never cheated (myself included) shine even brighter

Chael Sonnen is, of course, not being serious. The former two-division title challenger has openly admitted to using PEDs and has been caught for the offense in his career.

'The American Gangster' further went on to joke that Cormier never cheated with PEDs, which disappointed him:

"Cheated but did not have the courage to use a needle. Disappointing."

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen Cheated but did not have the courage to use a needle. Disappointing.

Daniel Cormier was never caught of steroid abuse in his illustrious career. He achieved it all in the sport of MMA and was a longstanding light heavyweight champion in the UFC.

Furthermore, Cormier went up in weight and captured the UFC heavyweight title when he defeated Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in 2018. To add to that, he is also a former Strikeforce heavyweight Grand Prix winner. Cormier was an Olympian as well, representing the United States in 2008.

Watch Daniel Cormier's top UFC finishes:

Chael Sonnen was one of greatest heel personalities in the UFC

Chael Sonnen was a good fighter who often overwhelmed his opponents with his grinding style. He was an even better trash talker, perhaps the best MMA has ever seen.

'The Bad Guy' had a way with words and managed to captivate the fans with his skill on the mic. He riled up the likes of Anderson Silva, Wanderlei Silva, and more with his verbal tirade. He introduced a pro-wrestling-type heel persona to the UFC that had never been seen before.

Watch Sonnen's best trash-talking highlights:

He stayed true to his moniker, 'The Bad Guy', to entertain the fans. He was certainly successful with his style as many UFC fighters like Conor McGregor, Colby Covington, Ben Asren, and more followed the road paved by 'The American Gangster'.

