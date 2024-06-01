Chael Sonnen jokes about having "medical scare scoop" on Mike Tyson after 'Iron Mike' withdraws from Jake Paul bout

Chael Sonnen recently jested about possessing insider knowledge about Mike Tyson's health following the boxing icon's decision to withdraw from his anticipated bout against Jake Paul.

Tyson's match against Paul has been postponed after 'Iron Mike' experienced an ulcer flare-up on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles last weekend. Both fighters disclosed on Friday their plans to announce a revised fight date in the upcoming week. Their bout was originally scheduled for July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Following initial reports of Tyson's illness earlier in the week, Sonnen took to X and claimed that he had signed a contract with 'The Problem Child' to serve as a replacement fighter for the July 20 bout.

With the Paul vs. Tyson fight now delayed, the former UFC middleweight title challenger quipped that he had exclusive details on 'Iron Mike's' medical condition and humorously attributed it to acrophobia:

"Tyson medical scare scoop: He looked out the window for the first time and realized planes actually LEAVE the GROUND and GO UP into the SKY. Panic Attack."

Despite the buzz surrounding the event, the announcement of the bout between Paul and Tyson in March sparked considerable criticism from the combat sports community. Much of the disapproval stems from the significant 31-year age gap between the two fighters and Tyson's extended hiatus from active competition.

Tyson hasn't fought professionally since retiring on his stool against Kevin McBride in June 2005. However, he has maintained a rigorous training regimen for several years. In November 2020, he returned to the ring for an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr., which ended in a draw.

Chael Sonnen claims Mike Tyson faked a training video ahead of Jake Paul bout

Since the announcement of Mike Tyson's bout against Jake Paul, Chael Sonnen has been relentless in his criticism, going as far as labeling the fight "illegal" due to the notable age difference.

In March, 'Iron Mike' turned to X to share a montage video of himself training on the pads to kick off his fight camp. However, 'The American Gangster' remained skeptical and accused Tyson of faking the workout, pointing out that the boxing legend didn't appear to be sweating in the clip:

"In the future, if you’re ever going to spend five seconds hitting mitts, as a way of making the audience believe you’re doing a training session, make sure you splash water on your face and T-shirt first."

