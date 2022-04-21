"That's gonna be a problem for team Covington" - Chael Sonnen on Khamzat Chimaev getting title shot if he beats Colby Covington

Chael Sonnen believes a win against Colby Covington would immediately set up Khamzat Chimaev for a welterweight title bout against Kamaru Usman. But Sonnen does not think the same would be guaranteed for 'Chaos', should he overcome 'Borz' in their much-anticipated matchup.

Speaking on an episode of Beyond the Fight on his YouTube channel, 'The Bad Guy' explained that he wasn't on board with the idea that Covington would stand to gain a lot from the fight, unlike his opponent. Here's what Sonnen said:

"I'm just not convinced that they're going to make what's good for the goose is good for the gander, and I just think that's going to be a problem for team Covington. I do. I don't have inside info guys. This isn't Colby who told me to say this, I'm just speaking. I do believe that if Chimaev wins, it will be stated ahead of time that he will fight Usman. That's what I think. I think it's going to create hard feelings because now you're talking about he gets something as the No. 3-ranked guy that the No. 1-ranked guy doesn't get. I think it's gonna be a problem."

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss a potential bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington below:

Khamzat Chimaev is expected to face Colby Covington in his next UFC outing to tee up a title fight against Kamaru Usman. Ahead of UFC 273, UFC President Dana White revealed that 'Borz' would be getting the fight against 'Choas' if he emerged victorious against Gilbert Burns at the pay-per-view event.

While Chimaev won the bout, Covington is yet to make a public appearance to discuss his plans for his future fights.

Khamzat Chimaev is betting favorite over Colby Covington

Like any of his previous fights, Khamzat Chimaev is a betting favorite to beat Colby Covington in their future bout, although the odds aren't heavily stacked in his favor this time around.

According to bestfightodds, Chimaev opened as a -200 favorite with a comeback on Covington at +170.

While the odds still favor 'Borz to win, it has shifted towards 'Chaos', with the line currently at -125 for Chimaev and +105 for Covington.

The website also has odds for a potential bout between Chimaev and the reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' opened as a -200 favorite, with Chimaev the underdog at +170.Interestingly, that line has also since shifted, with Chimaev now having odds of +115, with Usman's line at -135.

Edited by Phil Dillon