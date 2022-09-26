“That’s what all the great magicians do” - Chael Sonnen lauds Ken Lee’s jiu-jitsu credentials

The Lee family, led by Ken Lee and consisting of two ONE world champions Angela Lee and Christian Lee, is arguably the most successful family in the history of mixed martial arts. If you ever wonder how one family can be so dominant, you only need to look to their father, the patriarch of the Lee family.

Under his guidance, he has developed Angela Lee into ONE’s first and only women’s atomweight world champion.

Following ‘Unstoppable’ was Christian Lee, who just became a two-time lightweight world champion with his absolutely dominant performance against former titleholder Ok Rae Yoon at ONE 160 in August. The third Lee to enter the Circle, Victoria Lee, has already earned three victories inside the Circle, all before her 18th birthday.

Taking note of the Lee family and the man at the head of the table is former three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen. Speaking about Ken Lee on his YouTube channel, Sonnen lauded the Lee patriarch’s striking prowess, but also revealed that he is an accomplished jiu-jitsu practitioner.

“If you look into Ken Lee, you’re gonna find out that he’s a masterful striker and most of the stuff you’ll find online has to do with his striking. That’s a red herring. That’s what all the great magicians do. You look at this hand so you don’t see this hand. You look a little further into Ken Lee, you’ll find out that he’s not only a black belt in jiu-jitsu but he was the head of the Canadian jiu-jitsu federation for years.”

Ken Lee says his son Christian Lee is a ‘special athlete’

With his dominant victory over Ok Rae Yoon in the ONE 160 headliner in August, Christian Lee has yet again distanced himself from the rest of the competition with a promotion-leading 15 finishes. With 16 victories inside the Circle, ‘The Warrior’ has an unbelievable 94% finish rate, earning 11 knockouts and 4 submissions. Perhaps the most important one came against Ok Rae Yoon to recapture the lightweight crown.

Speaking about his son in an interview with ONE Championship, Ken Lee believes that Christian Lee is a special athlete who shows elite-level skills in all aspects of mixed martial arts.

“He’s a special athlete and a special martial artist. What makes him different on a technical level is that he has the ability to not just perform at an elite level in every range of mixed martial arts – from the striking, the wrestling, to the jiu-jitsu – but his intellect. His ability to transition from range to range flawlessly really is much more mature than a lot of fighters who’ve been doing it a lot longer."

