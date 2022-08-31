"That's a hard deal to do" - Chael Sonnen lauds KSI for stepping up and beating two fighters in the same night

Chael Sonnen recently gave his take on KSI's recent comeback into the boxing ring last weekend in London.

YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI made a stellar comeback as he took on two fights in one night. 'The Nightmare' took on British rapper Swarmz and pro boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda on August 27 at the O2 Arena in London. The British YouTuber stunned fans when he scored knockout victories against both of his opponents and emerged victorious with rather ease.

In a recent episode of the Beyond The Fight podcast, Chael Sonnen discussed KSI's recent outings. He praised 'The Nightmare' for taking on two fights in a single night.

Giving his take on the YouTuber's recent performance, 'The American Gangster' had this to say:

"He takes on two guys in one night. He beat both guys! It doesn't really matter who that is. That's a hard deal to do. I have fought two men in one night. Very proud of it...I'm very proud. It was hard. That's very hard work. And you're very sore when you go out there."

Sonnen added:

"KSI promised people ahead of time, 'I'm going to fight two men'. What if he lost the first fight? But what would happen if he lost the first fight? What if he got knocked out? Then he's gonna just fulfill the card and fulfill the audience. And he's gonna take a little rest out of there? That's not right! We don't want to see an LA gang riot. We're trying to see a sporting competition. So, it all went well."

You can check out the full episode of the Beyond The Fight podcast below:

Chael Sonnen discusses aftermath if Israel Adesanya loses to Alex Pereira

Chael Sonnen gave his take on the middleweight division's future if champions Israel Adesanya loses his belt to Alex Pereira at UFC 281.

The UFC Hall of Famer discussed the matter on a recent episode of his Beyond the Fight podcast stating that the Brazilian would matchup against Robert Whittaker:

"Whittaker vs. Pereira... not to mention, that's an amazing fight. The same could be said for Vettori. Now these guys are in a spot... They are in a spot... Adesanya has done this to the division, just like Kamaru did to 170."

He added:

"You got to get the guy out of the way. Everybody had an opportunity to start to cycle back through... you got to get that guy out of the way... We just saw that a week ago with Kamaru Usman."

Check out Chael Sonnen giving his take on the matter in the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh