Chael Sonnen lists two huge names who could become triple UFC Champions before Dricus du Plessis

Chael Sonnen recently expressed his thoughts on which UFC fighters have the potential to become triple champions before Dricus du Plessis. He identified Alex Pereira and Ilia Topuria as strong candidates for the achievement.

'Poatan' has already claimed championship titles in the UFC middleweight and light heavyweight divisions. Meanwhile, Topuria has successfully conquered the featherweight division and now reigns as the lightweight champion. In contrast, du Plessis has secured UFC gold in only the middleweight division.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen stated that Pereira and Topuria have a greater chance of becoming three-division UFC champions before du Plessis, emphasizing:

"I love the idea of Champ-Champ-Champ. I think we do have two guys right now that can do it, but those two guys have already knocked two of them off. Ilia Topuria just needs to get it at 170 [pounds weight class], and that sure seems possible, maybe even likely. But then you have Alex [Pereira], and just how good is Tom Aspinall?"

He added:

"If you bring a guy like Pereira up to 205 [pounds weight class], you put him in a kicking, punching contest with a really dangerous brawler. Is that dangerous brawler good enough to get to the chin and put down Pereira? Because if he's not, Pereira versus Tom is our most likely way to triple champ status... And Dricus [du Plessis] has a lot of work to do at 185. There's a lot of matches for him."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (2:51):

Top UFC middleweight previews Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight

Dricus du Plessis is currently scheduled to defend the middleweight championship against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 on Aug. 16. While du Plessis is coming off two title defense victories, 'Borz' has defeated Robert Whittaker in his last fight.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, No. 1-ranked UFC middleweight Nassourdine Imavov previewed the upcoming championship fight, saying:

"In my mind, Khamzat [Chimaev] will finish the fight in the first two rounds. That's what I have in my mind, but of course I understand people thinking that the longer it goes, the more it can go in favor of [Dricus du Plessis] because of his cardio, but also his way of fighting that is very weird, very strange."

Check out Nassourdine Imavov's comments below (20:04):

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

