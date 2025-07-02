"WIN, TRIUMPH" - Ilia Topuria's wife pens inspiring message following historic UFC 317 campaign

Ilia Topuria's wife shared her thoughts on his historic victory at UFC 317. In the main event, Topuria defeated Charles Oliveira by first-round knockout to claim the lightweight title. Consequently, he became the 10th two-division champion in UFC history and the first undefeated fighter to achieve the feat.

Topuria's win solidified his position as one of the most skilled fighters in MMA today. His performance answered several questions regarding size parity and whether his power would carry over effectively to lightweight, since 'El Matador' had primarily competed at featherweight previously.

While observers attribute his triumph to preparation and hard work, Topuria's wife, Giorgina Uzcategui Badell, credited God's grace for his victory in a recent Instagram post. Sharing several pictures from the fight week, she wrote in the caption:

"It's not about strength but grace. God’s grace is what empowers to make the impossible possible, to achieve what seemed unattainable, and to move forward when others stop. God's purpose always wins. divine plans will eventually come to pass regardless of obstacles or human opposition. Chosen to WIN, TRIUMPH, INSPIRE AND LIVE IN FULL ABUNDANCE. Thank you team, thank you family."

Check out Giorgina Uzcategui Badell's Instagram post below:

Ilia Topuria and his wife's heartwarming backstage interaction after UFC 317

Ilia Topuria was accompanied by his wife and son during the UFC 317 fight week. To their delight, Topuria was able to win the fight against Charles Oliveira without sustaining significant damage.

As he headed backstage for the post-fight photo ops with his newly acquired UFC lightweight title, 'El Matador' engaged in a heartwarming conversation with his wife, Georgina Uzcategui Badell. Topuria said:

"Your face lit up when they put [the belt] on."

Badell replied:

"Yeah, right? It's amazing. We already dreamed this so many times. We always say that you have to see things before they happen. And, when they happen, it's just a manifestation of what you already saw."

Check out Giorgina Uzcategui Badell's comments here.

Giorgina has been a vital part of Topuria's support system in the sport of MMA. The couple has two children - a son named Hugo, born in 2019, and a daughter born in 2024.

According to an article on Yahoo, Badell is serving as the CEO of Future & Energy. She also has a substantial online presence, with over 724,000 followers on Instagram.

