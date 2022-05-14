"It was the hardest decision judges have ever come to" - Chael Sonnen makes case for Rose Namajunas to get an instant trilogy fight against Carla Esparza

Rose Namajunas competed against Carla Esparza in what was arguably one of the most uneventful fights in UFC history. It was heavily criticized for both fighters' low intensity and output. 'Cookie Monster' won the belt for the second time in her career after defeating 'Thug' via split decision.

Chael Sonnen claimed on a recent episode of Beyond the Fight that the bout did not receive its due credit as a title match event if it was one of the lowest output fights in UFC history.

The UFC Hall of Famer therefore insisted that a rematch of the recently concluded fight between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza be held at the earliest.

Putting forth his arguments for the rematch, 'The American Gangster' said:

"You tell me it was the least activity you have ever seen in a fight... I will tell you, it was the hardest decision judges have ever come to. We'll both be right. We gotta redo the match. period. The pay-per-view numbers came in...Somebody swung that needle. There was one title fight in the whole goddamn card. So before you think you're gonna default to the boys main event, there was one title fight on the card. They get some level of credit. We gotta redo that match "

Check out Chael Sonnen's discussion of the recently concluded Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza fight below:

Rose Namajunas apologises for her performance at UFC 274 against Carla Esparza

After losing against Esparza in a controversial title fight, Rose Namajunas took to her official Instagram handle to apologize to her fans for the poor showdown which led to her losing the strawweight title belt.

She wrote:

"Sorry to everyone. I f****d up. Definitely feel like a sh***y human heing but this will make me better. Hats off to Carla and thanks to everyone who's been there for me."

You can check out the post below:

With this win over Namajunas, Esparza can now boast about her getting the title belt back while also maintaining an impressive six fight-win streak. With this, the current division champion now holds a professional record of 20 wins with only six defeats so far.

Namajunas, on the other hand, tasted her second defeat against 'Cookie Monster'. The American had earlier lost against Esparza in another title fight back in 2014. With this loss, 'Thug' now holds a record of 11 wins and five defeats.

