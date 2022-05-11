Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza 2 sets record for lowest strikes landed in a 5-round UFC fight

All eyes were on the women's strawweight division over the weekend as Rose Namajunas looked to defend her title against Carla Esparza. Namajunas was looking for her first win over Esparza, who had previously defeated her for the inaugural strawweight title in 2014.

What followed wound up being arguably one of the worst fights in the history of the UFC. It was highly criticized for its low intensity and low output from both fighters. 'Cookie Monster' defeated 'Thug' via split decision, winning the belt for the second time in her career.

The fight was later revealed to hold a record that no fighter wants: the fewest combined total strikes in a five-round fight. According to MMA By The Numbers, the top five lowest output fights in UFC history are now as follows:

Rose Namajunas (38) vs. Carla Ezparza (30) - Total strikes: 68 Stephen Thompson (31) vs. Darren Till (40) - Total Strikes: 71 Anderson Silva (62) vs. Demian Maia (11) - Total Strikes: 73 Tyron Woodley (57) vs. Demian Maia (26) - Total Strikes: 86 Israel Adesanya (48) vs. Yoel Romero (40) - Total Strikes: 88

#UFC274 Fewest combined total strikes in a 5-round UFC fight:1. Namajunas (38) vs. Esparza (30) - 682. Thompson (31) vs. Till (40) - 713. Silva (62) vs. Maia (11) - 734. Woodley (57) vs. Maia (29) - 865. Adesanya (48) vs. Romero (40) - 88 Fewest combined total strikes in a 5-round UFC fight:1. Namajunas (38) vs. Esparza (30) - 682. Thompson (31) vs. Till (40) - 713. Silva (62) vs. Maia (11) - 734. Woodley (57) vs. Maia (29) - 865. Adesanya (48) vs. Romero (40) - 88#UFC274

The victory for Esparza, despite controversy, continues her fine run of form inside the octagon. A six-fight winning streak certainly cements her at the top of the strawweight division.

For Rose Namajunas, the former champion, failed to secure a second title defense in a row for the second time. It is also the first time the American has lost a rematch in the UFC. It is the third time in her career that 'Thug' has won three fights and then lost.

Rose Namajunas' response to her loss to Carla Esparza

After the controversial title fight between herself and Carla Esparza, Rose Namajunas took to Instagram to update fans following her loss of the strawweight title:

"Sorry to everyone. I f****d up. Definitely feel like a sh***y human heing but this will make me better. Hats off to Carla and thanks to everyone who's been there for me."

A performance like that in the cage is unlikely to warrant an immediate rematch between the two. While Esparza now boasts an impressive six-fight winning streak, Namajunas will likely have to earn a shot at the title with a victory over another ranked fighter.

