"Chael Sonnen is out of his mind" - Michael Bisping on claim that UFC offered Leon Edwards show and win money to step aside for Kamaru Usman fight and let Conor McGregor step in 

Michael Bisping recently shared his take on Chael Sonnen's claims about the UFC offering Leon Edwards his show and winning bonus money. Sonnen claims Edwards was paid to step away and let Conor McGregor face Kamaru Usman.

'The count' believes Sonnen is out of his mind. He further stated that 'Rocky' himself had come out and said that Sonnen's claims were baseless. While talking on his Believe You Me podcast, here's what Bisping said:

"Chael Sonnen's out of his mind. Chael Sonnen is OUT of his mind. And Leon Edwards came out, what did he say? He said that's absolutely bullsh*t, says absolutely bullsh*t, something like that, right? Yeah, because I am hearing other things. I mean listen, Leon's come out and said that. I mean listen, Chael's doing his YouTube channel, god bless him. he's very good."

Bisping further added that he does a YouTube channel and Sonnen does too. However, the Brit noted that he makes one or two videos a day. It's hard to understand how Sonnen makes five, six, or more a day as he stated:

"I'm not saying that Chael just makes things up for the sake of a video, but it sounds like Chael might be making things up for the sake of a f*cking video. I don't think he does that. But still, Leon came out and said what the f*ck are you talking about?"

Watch Michael Bisping talk about Chael Sonnen's claims regarding Leon Edwards and Conor McGregor:

Leon Edwards is set to take on Kamaru Usman next

Edwards is all set to challenge Usman for the welterweight title next. The duo previously fought in 2015 with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' claiming the win. However, 'Rocky' has been undefeated since.

He has certainly made his case as the next challenger for the UFC welterweight title. He defeated Nate Diaz in his last fight at UFC 263. Usman, on the other hand, is coming off a second win against Colby Covington at UFC 268.

While a date is yet to be decided for the title fight, one can expect Usman and Edwards to engage in their rematch somewhere around the summer.

