"It's not the entire pie, it's a piece of it" - Chael Sonnen offers interesting insight into implications of signing "minor" like Raul Rosas Jr. from 'Dana White's Contender Series'

Chael Sonnen thinks that the UFC signing Raul Rosas Jr. could be the start of a younger movement.

At 17 years old, Rosas became the youngest fighter to ever sign with the UFC after beating Mando Gutierrez in Dana White's Contenders Series. 'El Nino Problema' is a prime example of a new generation of MMA fighters who are starting at a young age and mastering their craft sooner.

During a video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen had this to say about the UFC being in the market for younger fighters to match their demographic:

"Now you're looking at a demographic of a younger age, I wonder what Dana White sees. He's telling us he sees a talent, and he's gonna lock the talent up. That's true but it's not the entire pie, it's a piece of it. He also sees an opportunity to get into younger folks."

Sonnen also shared a story about promoting an amateur event that sold an absurd number of tickets because there was a high schooler on the fight card. He also referred to 'El Nino Problema' as a minor, but that will change in less than a year.

Watch Dana White praise Raul Rosas Jr:

UFC @ufc UFC President Dana White was "very very impressed" with "special" Raul Rosas Jr.'s performance on #DWCS UFC President Dana White was "very very impressed" with "special" Raul Rosas Jr.'s performance on #DWCS 👀 https://t.co/K9XSz53EJj

Rosas joining the UFC was a historic moment, but the 17-year-old bantamweight fighter now finds himself in arguably the most talented division in the world.

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss Raul Rosas Jr. signing with the UFC below:

Chael Sonnen doesn't think UFC can carry Raul Rosas Jr. after signing him

Being underdeveloped in the UFC can be dangerous. Some MMA fans believe that potential superstars like Paddy Pimblett and Sean O'Malley can be protected, but the reality is every fighter is in the UFC for a reason. During the same video, Chael Sonnen had this to say:

"Now when you come to the UFC, you can't carry a guy. How you gonna carry him?... Go find the absolute worst guy [in the UFC]. Do you think that guy is gonna be an easy fight? No, you don't."

Rosas Jr. has the potential to beat Jon Jones' record of being the youngest UFC champion at 23 years of age. The question is, can 'El Nino Porblema' overcome the mental stress of fighting at the highest level while continuing to develop as a young adult?

UFC @ufc #DWCS The new youngest fighter in UFC history! Welcome to the roster Raul Rosas Jr. The new youngest fighter in UFC history! Welcome to the roster Raul Rosas Jr. 👏 #DWCS https://t.co/tORtYkCdv9

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far