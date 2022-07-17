"Stop saying stupid things" - Chael Sonnen points out why fans are wrong about Conor McGregor's return

Chael Sonnen has rubbished the notion that Conor McGregor is likely to fight Justin Gaethje upon his octagon return. McGregor is expected to return to action by the end of the year or early next year. However, there is no clarity on who the Irishman will face in his comeback fight.

Some fans opined that the former two-division UFC champion should fight Gaethje, who has lost two of his last three fights inside the octagon. Even McGregor's former opponent Dustin Poirier believes that the 34-year-old should fight 'The Highlight' next.

During an appearance on the DC & RC Show, Poirier claimed that McGregor vs. Gaethje will make for an intriguing matchup between two of the best strikers in the lightweight division. Sonnen, however, does not think the fight will come to fruition.

Chael Sonnen claimed that 'Notorious' knows he's the biggest draw in the UFC and will be looking to fight the biggest names instead of someone who lost his last fight. He also stated that the Irishman probably won't fight at 155lbs going forward. So, it wouldn't make sense for McGregor to cut to lightweight just to fight 'The Highlight'.

In a recently shared video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"Why would Conor come down to take on a guy that just lost? He doesn't see himself like that, stop saying stupid things. We were given one piece of evidence one week ago as it pertained to Conor. It's when Nate Diaz went on the Ariel Helwani show and said, 'The UFC strongly wants me to be the return match for Conor.' That's relevant though guys, it's very relevant. Nate has nothing else to do as each day goes by that looks more and more possible but set that aside that tells us that Conor's coming back at 170."

Watch the video below:

Conor McGregor throws lavish party to celebrate 34th birthday, closing in on UFC return

Amid growing rumors of his potential return to the octagon, Conor McGregor recently celebrated his 34th birthday by throwing a lavish party in Ibiza. The party was held at the Destino Pacha Resort and was attended by the UFC star's friends and family. McGregor seemed to be in high spirits throughout.

McGregor's head coach John Kavanagh has revealed that the Irishman has been cleared to resume MMA training. This probably means that a return to the octagon isn't too far away for the biggest star in the UFC.

Although his next opponent is yet to be announced, there have been rumors surrounding a potential clash between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. Former Bellator champion Michael Chandler is another man who'd like to welcome 'Notorious' back to the octagon.

