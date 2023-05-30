Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor could win a battle against the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), and pointed out a potentially significant chink in USADA's legal armor.

'The Notorious' is expected to make his highly anticipated return to action against Michael Chandler in the fourth quarter of 2023. However, McGregor must get tested by USADA twice before he can step into the cage opposite 'Iron,' and so far, the Irishman has not submitted his required samples.

While Conor McGregor has been hit with allegations of steroid use, owing to his incredible transformation and reluctance to get tested, it seems Chael Sonnen has found a loophole that will allow the Irishman to flip the blame on USADA.

For context, USADA's official website states that all sanctioned athletes must be available for out-of-competition testing, whether in the testing pool or not. This also implies that it's the agency's responsibility to approach fighters for testing.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' explained how McGregor could simply blame USADA for not approaching him for a test. He stated:

"Conor has been in the presence of USADA and they didn't ask him for a test. They will come out and falsely tell you, "We couldn't ask you for a test, you weren't in the pool." That is absolutely not true and USADA knows that. They could walk up to him right now and ask him for a test... If Conor wanted to bring that up to an arbitrator... that's going to hold up."

Conor McGregor USADA: Fans accuse the Irishman of using steroids during rehab

Earlier this month, Conor McGregor posted before-and-after pictures of his incredible physical transformation from his featherweight days to his current form. The Irishman tweeted a hilarious caption along with the images, calling himself a "super heavyweight." He wrote:

"Featherweight to super heavyweight."

While fans were certainly impressed with the transformation from April 2013 to April 2023, many fans credited his current muscularity to steroids. They made their thoughts known in the comment section of 'The Notorious' tweet.

One fan joked about Conor McGregor beating Jon Jones like he beat Jose Aldo, stating:

"Time to spark Jones in 13 seconds."

Another fan referenced Paulo Costa's 'secret juice' and wrote:

"Have you been drinking @BorrachinhaMMA secret juice?"

One user wrote:

"Man I gotta take roids. They do wonders for the body."

Another user asked:

"Conor, would you attribute this to a 6 or 10-week anabolic cycle?"

One fan wrote:

"The beauty of steroids"

Another fan speculated:

"HGH and PEDs do that lol."

One user joked:

"Why did the steroid user cross the road? Because he was chasing the chicken"

