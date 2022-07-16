"He's always been the bigger guy" - Chael Sonnen points out most interesting aspect of upcoming clash between Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr.

Chael Sonnen has detailed an interesting aspect of Jake Paul ahead of his fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6.

In a new episode of Beyond the Fight, Sonnen claimed that both Jake Paul and his brother Logan are used to being the "bigger guy" in their fights. However, 'The Problem Child' will have a size disadvantage for his fight next month. The former UFC two-division title challenger stated:

"One thing that Paul has always done. I think it's coincidentally, I don't think he searched for it, but he's always been the bigger guy, his brother [Logan] has always been the bigger guy. They don't hide that. I want to take on Conor McGregor, I want to take on Paddy Pimblett. I'm going to take on Floyd [Mayweather], they don't hide that but Jake is not the bigger guy [against Rahman Jr.]."

Rahman Jr., son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, stepped in as a replacement for Tommy Fury as Paul's opponent at Madison Square Garden. This is Jake Paul's first fight against a professional boxer in his fledgling boxing career.

The pair have sparred in the past, with Paul impressing his upcoming opponent with one key aspect. Rahman Jr. said:

“He puts the time in, he works very hard and is in very good condition. Even though the fighters he’s fought haven’t been boxers, he’s still fighting grown men who are athletes. So do I consider him a real fighter? I do. I just don’t consider him to be a very good fighter.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Chael Sonnen claimed Jake Paul is "the most feared man in boxing"

In January this year, Chael Sonnen said that fighters were afraid to call out Paul after an impressive start to his pro boxing career. 'The American Gangster' opined:

"Jake Paul is the most feared man in boxing. These boxers are not sure they can beat him. You're not hearing names pop up. You're not hearing them sprout up anywhere."

Paul made his pro boxing debut in January 2020, beating YouTuber AnEsonGib via TKO. Since turning pro, his victories have included the likes of UFC fighters Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, as well as retired basketball player Nate Robinson.

Jake Paul will be facing his sternest test yet against Rahman Jr. His opponent, who competes as a heavyweight, has a 12-1 record in professional boxing. Rahman Jr. suffered his first professional loss back in April against James McKenzie Morrison.

