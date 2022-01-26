Chael Sonnen claims Jake Paul is "the most feared man in boxing"

Chael Sonnen believes YouTube sensation Jake Paul is "the most feared man in boxing."

According to Sonnen, 'The Problem Child' doesn't often get called out by other boxers despite being relatively inexperienced and having a high profile. The former UFC fighter then said that it could be because Paul's peers are now doubting whether or not they can beat him.

In an episode of his YouTube show, Sonnen argued:

"Jake Paul is the most feared man in boxing. These boxers are not sure they can beat him. They are not sure they can deal with it. The trainers are not sure that a kid that he's had since middle school and worked with 11 or 12 years can't get the jump on a guy who's done it four times. It is the biggest, most profiled spotlight with the largest paycheck and nobody wants to do it. You're not hearing names pop up. You're not hearing them sprout up anywhere."

Watch Sonnen's video below:

Chael Sonnen shuts down Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Chael Sonnen is clearly not on board with a Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury matchup getting rebooked. The former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger shut down the idea, saying that fight won't generate much interest among combat sports fans. 'The American Gangster' said:

"We're not gonna get that fight. You promised me once, you didn't deliver. Fool me once, fool me twice the old addage all comes to play and nobody wanted to see that in the first place. You guys got caught. You tried to trick the audience by bringing in a guy who's a family member of real boxers. But then when we looked at his record... His collective record his opponents have [a combined] four wins and 158 losses."

Paul and Fury were supposed to lock horns last December in what many believed would be the YouTuber's first real challenge. However, the matchup fell through after the British up-and-comer was forced to pull out, citing a rib injury and a "bacterial chest infection."

'The Problem Child' has since stated that he's no longer interested in fighting Fury. Paul named Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal as his preferred next opponents.

Edited by C. Naik