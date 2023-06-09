Chael Sonnen is pondering why the UFC has yet to officially announce a date for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler despite the two serving as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter.

Sonnen uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he questioned whether Chandler is still under the impression that he will be fighting McGregor. He mentioned that at some point, the former Bellator lightweight champion is going to have to be reassured that the fight is going ahead as planned as he is inactive at the moment.

He said:

"How long is [Michael] Chandler gonna play along? But at what point does it not matter? You gotta understand, Chandler gets a call 4 months ago, 'You're gonna fight McGregor.' Great. And then every step of the way where Chandler hears people like me come out and say, 'It doesn't look like Chandler is fighting McGregor.'" [9:09 - 9:32]

The former UFC title challenger also brought up that the official date is important because of the confirmation that it provides to the fighters. He mentioned that if there's no date, the contract is essentially invalid, saying:

"The most important that you have in a contract is the date. If you have a contract and you don't have a date, you don't have a contract. Just so you understand...The date is what matters. It is the most important thing." [9:44 - 10:22]

It remains to be seen whether Sonnen's claims regarding the fight date is a cause for concern for Chandler or if he and 'The Notorious' aren't revealing the date becuase it's set to be announced on an upcoming episode of TUF.

Check out the full video:

Chael Sonnen predicts Beneil Dariush will defeat Charles Oliveira at UFC 289

Chael Sonnen has been known for his expert analysis, and recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming lightweight clash between Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira at UFC 289.

In addition to his Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor video, 'The American Gangster' uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he offered his prediction for Dariush vs. Oliveira. He mentioned that he believes Dariush will not only get his hand raised, but the former lightweight champion won't even win a round:

"I officially predict that we have not heard the last of this fight. I officially predict the x's and o's are not overly close. I offically predict Charles Oliveira does not win a round, I'm not looking to be a jerk. I think Oliveira is just a wonderful fighter, this is another category." [1:20 - 1:39]

