'I'm watching Conor do some of his best work right now' - Chael Sonnen lauds Conor McGregor for his incredible ability to stay relevant despite his injury

Chael Sonnen praised Conor McGregor for his ability to stay relevant despite his injury.

On an episode of Beyond the Fight, Sonnen said:

"I'm actually watching Conor do some of his finest work right now. Do you know how hard it is to be talked about if you don't have a fight coming up? Even if you want to fight a massive fight, if it's not coming up you just don't fit into a media cycle... So if you're Conor McGregor and you're hurt, you're broken, you're in rehab and if you're still a headline, then you're doing something very well," said Chael Sonnen.

Sonnen says he can't label McGregor a certain way. He claims this is because he has watched 'The Notorious' masterfully maneuver through a tough industry.

Chael Sonnen disagrees with Daniel Cormier's remarks about Conor McGregor. DC compared 'The Notorious' to WWE legend Ric Flair. He said the Irishman was finding it hard to separate himself from the role he plays.

Sonnen countered by lauding McGregor for being in the headlines every week despite being inactive due to his injury. According to 'The Bad Guy,' it's challenging to remain relevant without having any fights scheduled.

Chael Sonnen can't defend McGregor for his scuffle at the MTV VMAs

Despite praising the Irishman, Chael Sonnen made it clear that he cannot defend Conor McGregor for his actions at the MTV Video Music Awards.

"I can't defend why he [McGregor] was at that nerd MTV. I can't explain that, maybe he's got a little touch of nerd in him," Chael Sonnen said.

'The Notorious' got into an altercation with rapper Machine Gun Kelly that nearly turned physical.

UFC President Dana White later made it clear that he had spoken to McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly. According to him, the altercation was a result of a misunderstanding.

Sonnen said that MGK doesn't stand any chance in a fight against McGregor. He believes that a one-legged Conor McGregor could defeat the rapper.

