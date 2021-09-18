"You're out of your mind" - Chael Sonnen weighs in on whether Machine Gun Kelly could have beaten up Conor McGregor at MTV Video Music Awards

Chael Sonnen has laughed off claims that Machine Gun Kelly could cause Conor McGregor problems in a fight after their altercation at the VMAs.

Many fans of the sport have opted to pretend like the aforementioned “showdown” didn’t happen. Others, however, have used it as another reason to take shots at Conor McGregor and his current position within the sport.

Sonnen has kept a close eye on Conor McGregor over the years, with many drawing comparisons between the two courtesy of their trash talk.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen called out the myth that Kelly would stand a chance against someone as formidable as 'The Notorious'.

“You’re out of your mind. Machine Gun Kelly might be a tough guy in your little group, he’s not to be compared to a professional fighter. You might think that those words don’t need spoken, but they do, and that will never go away. There’s always a guy in every group where that group is convinced ‘that’s the guy’ but they don’t have the experience with ‘the guy’ of other groups. I can tie this back to all of the myths we’ve ever heard of in MMA.”

“Even on one leg, Conor McGregor does whatever he does with this Machine Gun kid in record time!”

The forgotten talents of Conor McGregor

It’s easy for those who don’t watch mixed martial arts to make questionable predictions about what could happen in any given fight. However, this is taking things to a whole new level.

Machine Gun Kelly may have a lot of tough friends and he might even know a thing or two himself, but Conor McGregor is a former two-weight world champion in the UFC. It shouldn’t even be a discussion and it’s somewhat insulting to the sport that folks are even still talking about that.

The real focus should be on whether or not the “great” Conor McGregor can rediscover the form that brought him to the dance just a few years ago.

