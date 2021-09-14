"Spoiled little toddler" - Miesha Tate slams Conor McGregor for his altercation with Machine Gun Kelly

Miesha Tate wasn't impressed with Conor McGregor's antics at the recently concluded MTV Video Music Awards. McGregor got into an altercation with popular rap artist Machine Gun Kelly at the event.

"I think he is a hothead and I think he can't keep himself out of trouble because I just think he lacks the ability to swallow his pride a little or bite his tongue and take a step back, cool down, no. He just feels so entitled to be able to do whatever the hell he wants, whenever the hell he wants and he doesn't like being told no. He is like a spoiled little toddler," Miesha Tate said.

Conor McGregor throws a drink at MGK on the red carpet (via ig:laurademytrk) pic.twitter.com/H0naCNbMta — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2021

She compared the Irishman to a "spoiled little toddler" who doesn't like being told no. 'Cupcake' also said that McGregor lacks the ability to swallow his pride and take a step back sometimes. Tate condemned the incident and said that while people are now finally beginning to see McGregor in a negative light, he has always been this way.

Watch the debut episode of the Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha podcast below:

Is this the beginning of the end for Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor has looked like a shadow of his former self inside the octagon.

According to Miesha Tate, personalities like Conor McGregor are only loved as long as they keep winning. Once they start losing fights, people soon turn their backs on such brash personas. Now that he isn't at the top of his game anymore, Miesha claims fans won't forgive McGregor for his wild antics.

"I think Conor McGregor is doing what always worked before, it's just not working anymore. And I called that from the very beginning. I said 'look, Conor McGregor, these type of personalities, it only works when they are on top, it doesn't work once you start to lose, once you start to fall. So I don't think really much has changed with Conor McGregor. I just think that people are seeing him for what he really is," Miesha Tate said.

Conor McGregor called MGK a “vanilla boy rapper” and said he doesn’t know anything about him except that he’s with Megan Fox lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/Px5dfoovU3 — Joey (@gothamcityrap) September 13, 2021

