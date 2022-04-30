"That division should have a spotlight on it" - Chael Sonnen insists UFC weight class with six current or former champions deserves more respect

Chael Sonnen has directed words of high praise towards a UFC weight class that currently houses six current or former UFC champions – seven; if we are to include the returning Henry Cejudo. The weight class in question is none other than the UFC bantamweight division.

The division comprises Frankie Edgar, a former lightweight champion who's currently ranked No. 11 at bantamweight. The bantamweight division also boasts former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz at No. 7, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo at No. 3, former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw at No. 2, and former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at No. 1.

The bantamweight championship is currently held by Aljamain Sterling. Additionally, the consensus is that former flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo could return to the bantamweight division this year.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen notably lauded MMA legend Dominick Cruz in particular and the bantamweight division as a whole. Sonnen stated:

“He [Dominick Cruz] has never lost a fight, except championship matches. What? That’s crazy! Six champions in the same division? That division should have a spotlight on it. That division should be telling everybody – We are the deepest, not only right now, we are the deepest in the history of the sport. That has never been touched. That has never been touched, guys. If you go back over history, you will not find anything even [close].”

Sonnen added:

“Dom’s just called out a handful of them, and they have the same thing in common with Dom. They’re a little bit older, and they used to be champion. But they’re still here, and they’re damn good.”

Watch Chael Sonnen's full take in the video below:

Sean O’Malley on UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling’s potential next opponent

On The BrOMalley Show, bantamweight star Sean O’Malley recently addressed a possible clash between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw. After his rematch against Petr Yan earlier this month, Sterling immediately called out Dillashaw. The latter too agreed to fight 'Funk Master'. Nevertheless, the UFC is yet to officially announce the fight.

O’Malley believes that Dillashaw is likely to fight Sterling for the bantamweight title next. Insinuating that 'Lieutenant Dan' is an exceptional fighter, with or without steroids:

"T.J. Dillashaw versus Aljo... T.J. was saying Aljo's an easy fight than everyone he's fought, s**ks. T.J. fought better guys [is] what he's saying. It's an interesting fight. I don't think Aljo's an easy fight, you know, for anybody...” O’Malley continued, “I'm excited for that fight. T.J. versus Aljo's sick fight I think. Hopefully [it happens] sooner [rather] than later... I think that's who's next."

Watch the full episode of The BrOMalley show below:

