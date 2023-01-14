Chael Sonnen predicts Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Chael Sonnen is backing Sean Strickland to emerge victorious against Nassourdine Imavov in their scheduled bout at UFC Vegas 67 on January 14. The matchup will see Strickland go up against Imavov in a light heavyweight bout.

After Kevin Gastelum was forced to pull out of his scheduled middleweight bout against Imavov due to a mouth injury, 'Tarzan' stepped in as an emergency replacement on short notice of just six days.

In a recently uploaded video, Chael Sonnen referred to the weight class at which the Strickland vs. Imavov bout will take place and outlined why he predicted a win for Strickland, saying:

"Size does matter. If Sean weighs 204 pounds... Does that mean he's gonna be a little slower... Sluggish... Or does that mean he's gonna be more powerful, that much harder to take down and that much more effective when he gets on top... Some guys do their finest work when their house is on fire. You want an official prediction from me? I'm still taking Sean."

Sean Strickland is coming off a two-loss slide. The No.7-ranked middleweight will be hoping to redeem himself against the No.12-ranked Russian-born French national.

Chael Sonnen weighs in on Conor McGregor returning to the UFC

Conor McGregor is expected to make his highly anticipated return to the UFC octagon this year, after spending more than a year on the sidelines. The Irishman suffered a brutal leg fracture in his last outing against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and was required to undergo extensive physical therapy.

However, if his social media posts are anything to go by, McGregor will soon be making his comeback to the sport he once dominated and Chael Sonnen has shared his opinion on the development.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I’m going to slice through someone on return. Trust that. And I don’t care who. Line up. I’m going to slice through someone on return. Trust that. And I don’t care who. Line up.

The former middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger claimed it did not matter who faced Conor McGregor in his first bout back, citing the Irishman's incredible star power to ensure a massive draw and hype. Sonnen stated:

"Does it matter who Conor's opponent is? There's only one guy in the sport who it did not matter who his opponent was, he was going to draw, he was going to do business. One guy. Conor McGregor... 'Red panty night' is still very real... I will tell you it will be a main event. It will be a draw. It will completely sell out."

