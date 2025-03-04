Chael Sonnen, renowned for his sharp commentary and understanding of combat sports, has raised questions regarding the official narrative on the tragic death of Olympic wrestling legend Buvaisar Saitiev. Saitiev, a three-time Olympic champion and a decorated Russian freestyle wrestler, was found dead in Moscow after reportedly falling from a window.

Given his later involvement in Russian politics as part of President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party, his sudden and mysterious death raised speculation. The episode repeats a long and troubling pattern in post-Ukraine-war Russia, in which high-profile figures, particularly those with political or business affiliations, die prematurely and under suspicious circumstances.

Sonnen has expressed his skepticism of the circumstances surrounding Saitiev's death. While reminiscing about the brilliant wrestler's career, he pointed out how the death events were inconsistent with the official account and how someone of this stature and position could die in such a manner.

Sonnen said:

"Hard to be in peace when the World accepts your death was caused by falling from your own window while cleaning a home you have a maid at."

Sonnen said:

Chael Sonnen weighs in on Alex Pereira’s massive cut: "Is heavyweight the next move"?

Chael Sonnen recently spoke about the weight-cutting struggles for Alex Pereira, who seems to be 22 pounds overweight ahead of his next fight in a few days at UFC 313.

Sonnen also pointed out how Pereira has moved up from middleweight to light-heavyweight, and he is still 22 pounds extra come fight week. This amount is the same he used to turn up for fights at a lower division. Such a revelation reinforced just how acquainted Pereira is with extreme weight cutting, giving rise to speculation on his future in the sport.

Sonnen even considered Pereira eventually becoming a heavyweight. With Pereira's size and cutting history, Sonnen posed an interesting question: "How big could he get?"

Sonnen said:

"Pereira is in Las Vegas and he's 22 lb overweight. Now I can relate to that exact number. I remember being in Las Vegas for a fight in the summertime, 22 lbs overweight."

Sonnen added:

"So he's very used to this number of 22 lbs. But it does make you wonder just how big is this guy? I mean, he's already moved up 20 lbs to get to the weight class, he remains 22 lbs over, there's a conversation of him being a heavyweight that some people, myself included, are really hoping for. How big could he get? Could he get to 240?"

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments in the video below:(1:25)

