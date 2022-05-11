Who is Joe Rogan speaking on behalf of? - Chael Sonnen questions why Rogan wants Dana White to dismiss Islam Makhachev vs. Beneil Dariush

Chael Sonnen is confused as to why Joe Rogan allegedly asked UFC president Dana White not to book a title eliminator between Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev next.

Dariush and Makhachev are both on impressive winning streaks inside the octagon. Based on recent form and rankings, it would appear to make sense to let the pair fight it out for the top contender spot.

Makhachev and Dariush were initially booked to fight at UFC Vegas 49 back in February, but the Iranian-born American pulled out due to an injury.

At the post-fight press conference following UFC 274 this past weekend, Dana White revealed that Rogan apparently asked him not to re-book a matchup between Makhachev and Dariush.

"I do [like the idea of Makhachev fighting Dariush next], but Joe Rogan just grabbed me in the hallway and told me not to.”

Catch White's comments in the video below:

Instead, Rogan seemingly believes that Islam Makhachev should be opposite Charles Oliveira when the Brazilian challenges for the vacant belt, which he was stripped of this past weekend after failing to make weight.

However, according to Sonnen, a fight between Dariush and Makhachev would make for, on paper, one of the most competitive fights in the lightweight division right now.

Having said that, he also feels that Rogan likely wants one of those two fighters to directly compete for the title next. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the 45-year-old said:

"Who do you think Joe is speaking up on behalf of? Is Joe saying don't put those guys together because we need one of those guys to go and do and then fill in the blank? 'Don't have these two studs [fight each other]'... By the way, that is the most competitive and hardest match currently booked at 155 pounds... unless somebody is injured and Joe has inside information and he's saying, 'Hey, don't put this guy forward,' it would lean you to [think he's saying], 'Let's use one of those guys and let's use it for title opportunity,' which would be really interesting."

Watch the video below:

Islam Makhachev wants to fight Charles Oliveira for the vacant title, 'Do Bronx' has other plans

Islam Makhachev has made it clear that he wants to fight for the title next.

His childhood friend and teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov has also urged Dana White to book a fight between former champion and No.1 contender Charles Oliveira and Makhachev, asking for it to take place in Abu Dhabi on October 22.

"Is there really a more interesting duel in the UFC at the moment than Islam vs. Charles. Just bring these fighters to Abu Dhabi on October 22nd. Let the undisputed champion be determined. @MAKHACHEVMMA @ufc @danawhite"

khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib

Просто сведите этих бойцов в Абу-Даби 22 октября.

Пусть определится неоспоримый чемпион.

@MAKHACHEVMMA @ufc @danawhite Неужели есть более интересный поединок в юфс на данный момент чем Ислам против Чарльза.Просто сведите этих бойцов в Абу-Даби 22 октября.Пусть определится неоспоримый чемпион. Неужели есть более интересный поединок в юфс на данный момент чем Ислам против Чарльза.Просто сведите этих бойцов в Абу-Даби 22 октября.Пусть определится неоспоримый чемпион.@MAKHACHEVMMA @ufc @danawhite

Oliveira, however, seems reluctant to fight Islam Makhachev next and believes that the Dagestani fighter should prove his mettle by beating Dariush first.

In response, Makhachev claimed that the Brazilian is a coward for ignoring him and calling out the likes of Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor instead.

"@CharlesDoBronxs it’s funny you calling out Nate who hasn’t won a fight in years and same time saying I have to earn something…just say it straight that you scared to lose., your jiu jitsu won’t work in our fight and you know that"

Makhachev Islam @MAKHACHEVMMA Guilherme Cruz @guicruzzz Charles Oliveira: Islam Makhachev must get past Beneil Dariush to earn title shot, targets December fight in Brazil mmafighting.com/2022/5/10/2306… Charles Oliveira: Islam Makhachev must get past Beneil Dariush to earn title shot, targets December fight in Brazil mmafighting.com/2022/5/10/2306… @CharlesDoBronxs it’s funny you calling out Nate who hasn’t won a fight in years and same time saying I have to earn something…just say it straight that you scared to lose., your jiu jitsu won’t work in our fight and you know that twitter.com/guicruzzz/stat… @CharlesDoBronxs it’s funny you calling out Nate who hasn’t won a fight in years and same time saying I have to earn something…just say it straight that you scared to lose., your jiu jitsu won’t work in our fight and you know that twitter.com/guicruzzz/stat…

Edited by Harvey Leonard