"That was the nail in the coffin" - Chael Sonnen questions if Sean O'Malley can still earn title shot by beating Petr Yan after 'Chito' Vera KO'd Dominick Cruz

Following Marlon 'Chito' Vera's recent win, Chael Sonnen is now unsure if Sean O'Malley deserves a UFC title shot, even if he beats Petr Yan.

Sonnen was thoroughly impressed with Vera's knockout win against Dominick Cruz over the weekend. So much so that he now questions whether Sean O'Malley should get a UFC bantamweight title shot if he beats the former champion at UFC 280.

Breaking down the main event of Saturday's UFC San Diego event on his YouTube show, Sonnen said:

"'Chito' Vera goes to the post-fight press conference and buries [Dominick Cruz]... You can get into the discussion about sportsmanship or whether that was right [but] that's not what we're doing now. We're talking about 'Chito' specifically serving 'Chito' specifically. It was a home run. It was a grand slam and it needed to be done. 'Chito' had to turn up to that press conference and he had to say the things that he did. That was the nail in the coffin."

Sonnen also insinuated that Vera could be more deserving than O’Malley, given ‘Chito’ already owns a victory over ‘Sugar’. However, he acknowledged that fans will ultimately get to decide who gets the title shot first:

“Where does 'Chito' go from here? That's up to you, guys... You guys are going to decide what you want him to do. Take a look at the calendar. Should we still look at [Sean O'Malley] vs. [Petr Yan] as a number-one contender's fight for Sean? Should we still do that and if we do, we've got to give 'Chito' something to do between them.”

“The UFC needs a champion like me” - Sean O'Malley on his title aspirations

Sean O’Malley is confident he’ll earn a coveted UFC championship fight if he successfully defeats Petr Yan at UFC 280.

The rising star will face the biggest test of his career so far as he fights the former bantamweight champion. As such, O’Malley expects a title shot against either Aljamain Sterling or T.J. Dillashaw if he pulls off an upset.

Appearing in an interview on Michael Bisping’s YouTube channel, O’Malley said:

“I was trying to be humble, but you’re absolutely right. I f****** beat Petr, I’m going to be the champ, I’m going to fight for the belt. That’s what everyone wants. The UFC needs a champion like me. So yeah, you’re 100 percent right. I go out there and starch Petr, he face plants on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi, on a massive card, you’re pretty accurate in saying I’ll get the title shot.”

