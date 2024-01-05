Chael Sonnen questions UFC on not booking fight between Tom Aspinall and Alex Pereira

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on the uncertainty surrounding both the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions. He questioned why the UFC haven't gone in another direction by booking Tom Aspinall vs. Alex Pereira.

The promotion appears to be waiting for Jamahal Hill to be cleared so he challenge 'Poatan.' Meanwhile, Aspinall appears to be awaiting Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic to be booked, so he can find out whether he will be promoted from interim heavyweight champion to undisputed champion or if he will challenge the winner.

The former UFC middleweight title challenger uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he discussed that both champions currently face. He mentioned that despite Pereira moving up in an attempt at becoming the first ever three-division champion doesn't sound like a good idea, there could be a push for it because it would be the only fight that makes sense:

"Are we going to keep [Alex] Pereira from a fight until Jamahal [Hill] returns like we're being told we're gonna do to [Tom] Aspinall? Aspinall's the champion but we are not going to book him a fight until Jon [Jones] returns and moreover fights Stipe [Miocic]...Or you just have another idea and have them fight each other." [7:06 - 7:35]

'The American Gangster' also brought up that UFC 300 is lacking a headliner and that the light heavyweight champion vs. interim heavyweight champion would fit the bill. He questioned why the promotion isn't booking the bout because there aren't any rumored opponents for them, saying:

"UFC 300 appears to have a very viable problem...Why do we keep scrambling? Why do we keep looking around?...Why don't we just put Pereira vs. Aspinall?" [10:13 - 11:05]

It will be interesting to see whether the promotion will make a strong push to book Pereira vs. Aspinall for UFC 300.

Check out the video below:

Chael Sonnen reveals what would entice Jorge Masvidal to fight in the UFC again

Chael Sonnen recently reacted after Jorge Masvidal announced that he unretired, which led to speculation on a UFC return.

The former UFC middleweight title challenger uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he mentioned that unless he is offered a bout against 'BMF' title holder Justin Gaethje, 'Gamebred' will likely pursue other options outside of MMA, saying:

"Jorge [Masvidal] can't fight in the octagon if it doesn't have a significance. As big of a fight as Jorge vs. [Justin] Gaethje for the 'BMF' [title] would be, the 'BMF' is a dead end road. The 'BMF' [title] has no lineage and the 'BMF' has never been defended and the 'BMF' will take you nowhere." [9:02 - 9:19]

Watch the video below: