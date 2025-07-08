Chael Sonnen questions UFC’s decision to hold back Ilia Topuria from Conor McGregor-like rise

Chael Sonnen recently questioned the UFC's decision to hold a featherweight championship fight before Ilia Topuria's lightweight title bout. Specifically, Sonnen expressed his desire for Topuria to achieve double champion status.

After Topuria vacated his 145-pound title to move up to the lightweight division, Alexander Volkanovski became the featherweight champion by defeating Diego Lopes at UFC 314. Months later, 'El Matador' secured the vacant lightweight championship by defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 317.

In a recent video on his Instagram, Sonnen voiced his disappointment and questioned the promotion, saying:

"Whoever handed Ilia two belts were wrong to do so. Highly wrong... If somebody else came in and they tried to make claims that were not true, that's offensive to me. He's not a double champion. Before you think I'm giving Ilia a hard time, he should be the double champion."

He added:

"It was a mistake to hold the 145-pound world title fight before [Topuria vs. Oliveira] fight because it stopped Ilia from being a double champion."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Notably, Conor McGregor is one of only four fighters in history to become a UFC double champion by holding both the featherweight and lightweight titles simultaneously.

Ilia Topuria previews potential fight against 'prime' Conor McGregor

Ilia Topuria once idolized Conor McGregor, but he has not seemingly been a fan of the Irishman lately. In a recent interview with Alvaro Colmenero, 'El Matador' discussed the potential outcome of a fight against McGregor during the peak of the Irishman's career.

In response, Topuria stated:

"Without a doubt [I’d beat McGregor]. The sport evolves every year. It’s constantly evolving. It’s like comparing a football star from the 80s or 90s to today’s game. Would they shine? Maybe, but I think there are better players now."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (via @ChampRDS on X):

Expand Tweet

McGregor hasn't entered the octagon since his defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Although 'The Notorious' was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last year, he had to withdraw just a week before the bout due to a toe injury.

