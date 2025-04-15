Chael Sonnen raises alarming concerns about Alexander Volkanovski following UFC 314: "Looked old"

Chael Sonnen raised concerns about Alexander Volkanovski following the Australian UFC fighter's performance at UFC 314. Volkanovski earned an impressive unanimous decision win over Diego Lopes at UFC 314 to regain his UFC featherweight gold.

'The Great' overcame some adversity as Lopes landed some significant strikes that tested his resilience, however, he remained composed and didn't make a costly error.

Sonnen uploaded a video to his Instagram account, where he analyzed Volkanovski's performance against Lopes. The former UFC title challenger mentioned that the UFC featherweight kingpin didn't look the same as he did during his previous reign, and he isn't too keen on seeing him compete after UFC 314.

"I saw moments from Volk where Volk looked old. I saw moments from Volk where he was getting hit and he was getting hurt by shots that at one point never would've touched him. I want to make sure that I've given a very fair account to Volk, who is the greatest to have ever done it, but did he take on the rightful opponent?"

The UFC Hall of Famer added:

"We knew that the number one guy wasn't there. The number one guy left, so who was the right guy? I don't get done with that fight clamoring to see Volk fight anybody."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments about Alexander Volkanovski below:

Chael Sonnen names next logical opponent for Alexander Volkanovski

Chael Sonnen has named who he believes is the next logical opponent for Alexander Volkanovski. In the aforementioned video, Sonnen mentioned that 'The Great' should fight Yair Rodriguez in a rematch, so he can confidently determine whether or not he has significantly declined.

"Who are you dying to see [Volkanovski] fight? And that's where I do happen to like the idea of matching up with Yair Rodriguez. Let me look at today's Volk, which is older and I believe looks older, even if the best in the world. Look at that common opponent, one that the previous Volkahad, one that the current Volk has and that's how I will assess Volk."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's UFC 314 post-fight interview below:

