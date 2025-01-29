Chael Sonnen rallies support behind ex-UFC champion to save Cleveland State wrestling program: "The pain doesn’t go away"

Former UFC title contender Chael Sonnen has expressed his support for a former UFC champion's efforts to save the Cleveland State wrestling program.

Stipe Miocic took to social media platform X to rally people in support as the sport of wrestling was cut from Cleveland State. Miocic, who is a former UFC heavyweight champion, was a former wrestler at Cleveland State University and believes the sport turned him into the man he became. Miocic also expressed his support for all the players and coaches affected by this decision.

Miocic is the most decorated heavyweight champion of all time and announced his retirement from MMA after a loss against Jon Jones at UFC 309.

Trending

The 42 year old posted on X:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I’m sick to my stomach and heartbroken for these young men and coaches. One of the oldest sports at Cleveland State University—wrestling—is being cut.

"As a former wrestler at CSU, this program was a huge chapter of my life and shaped me into the person I am today. I’ll always cherish what it gave me. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this decision. I hope there’s still time to make a difference and save this incredible program. Let’s save the program!"

Expand Tweet

Reacting to the post, Sonnen expressed his support for Miocic and also advised him to act against the decision at the earliest. He wrote:

"Sorry for this loss, Champ. The pain doesn’t go away. Time does NOT make these things better. FIGHT them NOW. Don’t let up and don’t be nice. There will be a Govenor in Oregon soon that will restore wrestling. Take this to your states highest office and do it TODAY."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comment below:

Expand Tweet

"We no longer talk about who's the GOAT" - Chael Sonnen says heavyweight title win for Alex Pereira would end GOAT debate

Former UFC middleweight contender Chael Sonnen believes that if Alex Pereira goes on to win a third title, it would end the GOAT debate.

Pereira, who made his UFC debut in 2021, has gone on to win titles both at middleweight and light heavyweight in a short span of time. Pereira has also expressed his interest in moving up to heavyweight and competing for the belt there.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Sonnen said:

"I feel like if he wins a belt at heavyweight and goes champ-champ-champ, the discussion is over whether we like it or not. We no longer talk about who's the GOAT, We just, we refer to Alex... And it is an amazing thing what he did, 36 years old."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.