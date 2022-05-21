"It didn't sound right" - Chael Sonnen reacts to Amanda Nunes' comments following American Top Team departure

Amanda Nunes recently commented that she left the American Top Team because she wanted to open her own gym, and according to Chael Sonnen, "it didn't sound right."

As usual, the vivid observer of current events in the sport of MMA had something to say about the entire situation with Amanda Nunes leaving ATT.

In his YouTube video, ‘The American Gangster’ stated that he’s no stranger to the case of a teammate leaving a gym. Due to her status in ATT and as a champion, Nunes' explanation of her willingness to open her own gym "didn't sound right" to him.

Chael Sonnen said:

"It didn’t sound right. This wasn’t a gym issue where a massive mistake was made. At least not that we saw and was revealed to us. And not to mention, she’s the world champion. She’s the sitting, reigning world champion. Things must go pretty well, can we agree on that?"

Watch Chael Sonnen react to Amanda Nunes’ comments at the beginning of the video below:

Nunes’ departure from the American Top Team came as a surprise due to the fruits of their labor. During her stint with ATT, she stacked up a 12-1 record and became a double champion in the UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight divisions. She left Dan Lambert’s gym after losing her bantamweight title belt to Julianna Pena at UFC 269.

What did Amanda Nunes say about wanting to open her own gym?

According to 'The Lioness', there were no negative feelings towards her former team and the split didn’t occur as a result of her title loss. She admitted that she wanted to do it on her own.

Ahead of filming the 30th season of The Ultimate Fighter reality TV show, Nunes addressed the media and said that she always wanted to open her own gym.

The reigning UFC women’s featherweight champion said:

"But I always wanted to have a little private space for me. Because even at American Top Team, I always did my things separated. I had my time to go, and I had my coaches there waiting for me to help me with my camp. It was always like that."

Nunes went on, stating that she and the American Top Team had done great things together, but now it was time for her to go her own way.

Watch Amanda Nunes' comments about leaving ATT at 6:52 in the video below:

Nunes and Julianna Pena are scheduled for a rematch in the future after the culmination of TUF 30.

