Chael Sonnen reacts to viral hoax claiming Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor for 165 pounds title

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on the claim that has since gone viral on social media regarding Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor being contested for a 165-pound title.

X account @casualmmainc posted a tweet that claimed the UFC would be adjusting the gaps for their weight division and separating them by 10 pounds. They tweeted that in doing so, the promotion will introduce a 165-pound division with Chandler vs. McGregor competing for the inaugural title at the promotion's milestone event. They wrote:

"UFC 300. Dana will announce an update to the mens weight divisions. 165 and 175 will be new weight classes and 170 will be removed. McGregor vs. Chandler will headline the card and fight for the 165lb title."

Casual MMA's tweet regarding Chandler vs. McGregor at 165 pounds [Image courtesy: @casualmmainc - X]

A fan tagged Sonnen in the comments and asked the former UFC middleweight title challenger whether there was any validity to the claim. He disputed the claim and appeared to be confident based on what he knew. He wrote:

"Hell no"

Sonnen's tweet responding to the claim of Chandler vs. McGregor for the 165-pound title [Image courtesy: @ChaelSonnen - X]

It was an interesting claim, as fans have suggested a 165-pound weight division for years, but it never appeared as though Dana White was too keen on the idea. It will be interesting to see when the promotion will officially announce Chandler vs. McGregor and when it will take place.

Chael Sonnen takes a jibe at UFC 297 co-main event

Chael Sonnen recently shared his reaction to the UFC 297 co-main event between Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva, which was contested for the vacant women's bantamweight championship. It wasn't a Fight of the Night by any means, as fans voiced their displeasure on social media.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani tweeted the result of the fight, which saw Pennington earn a unanimous decision to win the vacant championship. The tweet caught the attention of his former ESPN co-host, who reacted by taking a jibe at the quality of the fight. He wrote:

"Maybe. Don’t say it like it’s fact. We have no way of proving this or knowing for sure."

Sonnen's tweet regarding UFC 297 co-main event [Image courtesy: @ChaelSonnen - X]