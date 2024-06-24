Chael Sonnen reignites feud with Conor McGregor by bashing Irishman's fashion choice: "Acts surprised when his toe falls off"

Conor McGregor was set to make his highly anticipated return to the octagon this upcoming weekend. However, a broken toe forced the withdrawal of the biggest star in mixed martial arts. Chael Sonnen reignited his feud with the former double champ as he targeted his fashion choices, suggesting that they may have caused the injury.

In a post shared to his X account, the former middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger stated:

"Conor Macgregor A guy who wears dress shoes w/no socks Then acts surprised when his TOE falls off"

Check out Chael Sonnen's tweet on Conor McGregor's injury below:

Sonnen falsely claimed that McGregor's withdrawal was due to the former double champion being in rehab for alcohol and substance abuse. That led 'The Notorious' to fire back when announcing that his toe was broken, claiming that the mixed martial arts analyst tapped from a ground and pound.

While 'The American Gangster' later walked back his claims, alleging that he was simply suggesting that it would be a good thing if McGregor was in rehab, it appears that he is not backing down from a potential feud. The Irishman has yet to respond to his latest claims.

Conor McGregor reveals reason for withdrawing from UFC 303

Conor McGregor made an appearance at Bellator Dublin over the weekend. The former double champion provided his reasoning for withdrawing from his highly-anticipated UFC 303 main event bout against Michael Chandler, which was set to take place on June 29th, stating:

"I've made the walk a few times under similar circumstances and for what? Okay, if I was in a different part of my career and as I have done, as I've proven, I've made the walk. I've taken those chances and then at times where I probably could've just taken a little postponement, a little bit, and give the fans what they deserve. The fans don't deserve to see the fighters walk in there hindered and then hear about it after."

He added:

"I want to get my training camps correct and I'm getting them very, very close. I'm telling you, this was a minor, just a little lapse in concentration where we didn't put on our protective gear and the training around the cameras got a little bit elevated and a little injury happened. It's very, very fixable and like I said, I'm very close to getting this perfect and the next time the fans will see me will be 100% Conor McGregor and I'm excited to show and I'm extremely confident to show."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments on his decision to withdraw from UFC 303 below:

While there is no timeline for McGregor's return, he has suggested that his broken toe will simply postpone the bout, not cancel it altogether. The injury marks the latest setback in his attempts to return after breaking his leg at UFC 264 nearly three years ago.