Chael Sonnen reveals the "high-level technique" Justin Gaethje used that "frustrated" Michael Chandler in their UFC 268 fight

Chael Sonnen has shared his thoughts on the instant classic between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler. The UFC 268 main card opener electrified the Madison Square Garden crowd last weekend.

Speaking on an episode of his Beyond the Fight YouTube series, 'The American Gangster' praised Gaethje's athleticism. He also talked about how 'The Highlight' used the "leg pass" to get in the head of Chandler.

"Gaethje has gotten better and Gaethje is very mean. He is tough as hell, we know that. Turns out, he's an incredible athlete. I mean, incredible athleticism and it was never on display more than when Chandler picked him up off the ground and just has to use Newton's first law of gravity and Gaethje rotates his body, comes between the legs. He hits what's called a leg pass... It is as high level as technique gets and it's something that I did not know was in the wheelhouse of Justin Gaethje, but when he hit that leg pass, he took a lot out of Chandler, a lot. That was the only moment of the fight Chandler stopped fighting... that frustrated him. Not all those big uppercuts, not that jab, not that cross, not those kicks, that is what frustrated Chandler and Gaethje deserves credit for that."

Catch Chael Sonnen breaking down Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler in the video below:

What's next for Justin Gaethje?

After over a year away from the octagon, Justin Gaethje returned to action and went to war with Michael Chandler at UFC 268. 'The Highlight' was victorious via unanimous decision, proving that he still belongs at the top of the 155-pound division.

In his post-fight interview, Gaethje asked for a fight against the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier. The lightweight title clash is set to main event UFC 269 on December 11.

It appears likely that Gaethje's will be granted by the UFC. The only fighter who can dispute 'The Highlight's claim to a title shot is Islam Makhachev. However, the Dagestani will likely need a victory over a top-five opponent in order to secure his place opposite the champion.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard