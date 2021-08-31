Chael Sonnen reveals how Jake Paul could 'fix the entire sport of boxing' 

Retired UFC fighter Chael Sonnen revealed how Jake Paul was transcending the sport of boxing.

Sonnen stated that boxing has unwanted multiple weight divisions and promotions. 'The Bad Guy' first praised Jake Paul for stepping into the ring for just eight rounds against Tyron Woodley, saying:

"If more people would copy Jake Paul and just do 8 rounds boxing matches, the whole sport would be in a better place...so the first thing that Jake should get credit for is he could fix the entire sport of boxing if everybody goes to 8 rounds."

Sonnen, while analyzing Jake Paul's presence in boxing and what it might do for the future of the sport, said:

"Now, I love the way that [Jake] Paul has disrupted the boxing model. I love the way that he stepped in as a famous guy to do something he wanted to do."

"You have to make sure that you give Paul credit for this is, he's changing the sport and Paul should never go back!" commented a very appreciative Chael Sonnen about Jake Paul.

Jake Paul says he is retired from boxing

Soon after taking out the biggest name on his boxing resume in Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul hinted towards retirement in a recent tweet.

Paul said:

"Updated status: Retired boxer"

In his post-fight interview, Paul hinted that he desperately needed a break from boxing and would dedicate his time towards his family. 'The Problem Child' stated that his hair and teeth were crooked, and his overall physical health was deteriorating from training hard.

