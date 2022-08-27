"No one can stop him" - Chael Sonnen reveals Jorge Masvidal's one legitimate leverage for title shot against Leon Edwards

In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen addressed the possibility of a Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards title fight, giving his advice on how he believes 'Gamebred' can get the matchup.

It didn't take long for a number of welterweight fighters to speak up and push for a title shot after 'Rocky' delivered a world-shaking knockout of then-champion Kamaru Usman. Despite enduring such a damaging head kick, Dana White has confirmed that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' will be given an instant rematch.

Questioning what would happen if Usman was forced out of the matchup, Chael Sonnen made a case for Masvidal to get the next title shot. He singled out the one thing he has that other contenders don't.

"If Kamaru Usman gets removed from the situation, who would you put in there with Leon? There's great options by the way, it doesn't have to default to Masvidal... Three-piece and a soda is a real thing, that event happened. Jorge and Leon crossing paths, gotta happen sooner or later... If Jorge Masvidal can't get something, Jorge Masvidal has one thing to offer and no one can stop him from doing it; just putting up the [BMF] belt."

Although a matchup between the two welterweight rivals is inevitable, Leon Edwards has already dismissed the veteran getting the next shot at his throne, insisting he must get some wins before being awarded the chance to face him.

The Brit is the second-only ever UFC champion from the UK following Michael Bisping, and intends on flying the flag for his country and hosting a big UFC event on a huge stage in the future.

Check out what Chael Sonnen had to say about the 170lb title picture in the video below.

Does Jorge Masvidal have a chance to face Leon Edwards next?

While all signs point to no, the mixed martial arts world has a strange way of surprising fans. Never say never in the case of Jorge Masvidal being gifted the next shot at Edwards.

Though he lost all three of his last outings, the 37-year-old is still one of the UFC's biggest stars and this fight will be one of the biggest and most anticipated wars in recent years.

Despite it not making sense for the rankings, pitting Masvidal against Edwards, adding both the welterweight strap and the BMF belt on the line, and advertising the clash as a 'champion vs. champion' bout would be a massive event for the promotion.

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter I remember a time when England had a champ that wanted a certain fight and he told the ufc what he wanted and made it happen. The newbies won’t know what I’m talking about but the real ones do I remember a time when England had a champ that wanted a certain fight and he told the ufc what he wanted and made it happen. The newbies won’t know what I’m talking about but the real ones do

