Chael Sonnen reveals UFC insider reaction to Conor McGregor's 'No more Mr. Nice Guy' Instagram post

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has shed light on the reaction of a UFC official to Conor McGregor's 'No more Mr. Nice Guy' post on Instagram.

Earlier in February, the Irishman uploaded an Instagram post while hinting that he may switch back to his trash-talking persona.

According to Sonnen, a UFC official said McGregor's clash against Poirier did not carry the same energy as his previous fights. The official claimed that the atmosphere during UFC 257 fight week was different than usual because of the Irishman's willingness to accomodate everyone's requests on his time - media or otherwise. And according to him, that is what McGregor was referring to when he uploaded the 'No more Mr. Nice Guy' post.

In a recent video posted on Chael Sonnen's YouTube account, he talked about the reaction of said UFC official regarding Conor McGregor possibly going back to his old persona. He said:

"I spoke to another gentleman at the UFC, who was there in Fight Island, who told me that 'that whole fight week felt a little different observing Conor'. So what do you mean? He goes, 'well, he came into the hotel, he had his whole family with him, every day he never separated from the family, he was playing with the kids, he was being seen'. It was just one of these things where it didn't look like the same tension that you could cut with a knife feeling the energy of a typical Conor fight."

"In addition to the whole town not being the Irish, and it just felt different. And when the whole thing was done, Conor put out a tweet that said 'No more Mr. Nice guy', and the UFC official telling me the story thought that's what he (Conor McGregor) was referring to. This whole hey Mr. nice guy, being there for everybody, giving time to everybody, doing every media interview requested, doing every photo with everybody, playing the hide and seek and the tag. It was just one of these things that, that person who shared this information with me thought that that's what Conor was referring to within that tweet."

"Conor McGregor looked terrible against Dustin Poirier by Conor standards" - Chael Sonnen

Further in the video, Chael Sonnen stated that he thinks Conor McGregor looked 'terrible' against Dustin Poirier when compared to his own standards.

"Conor looked terrible against Poirier by Conor standards. Conor looked like a top fighter in the world to me; he looked terrible by Conor standards. That's different. Having a bad night is different than now all of a sudden 'you're a bad fighter'," said Sonnen.

'The American Gangster' then referred to how easily Conor McGregor got taken down by Poirier, who was not even trying to take the fight to the canvas.