"A silly statement" - Chael Sonnen says Alexander Volkanovski claiming he needs to beat Max Holloway a third time to become the featherweight GOAT "makes no kind of sense"

Chael Sonnen is not sold on the notion that Alexander Volkanovski needs another win over Max Holloway to be considered the greatest featherweight of all time. In fact, he finds the argument rather silly.

During an episode of Beyond the Fight on his YouTube channel, 'The Bad Guy' weighed in on a statement by Volkanovski wherein the champion claimed that a third win over Holloway would establish him as the G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time) at featherweight. Sonnen argued that the champion already holds that distinction at 145-pounds, and a third win over 'Blessed' wouldn't add much to his legacy. 'The American Gangster' said:

"Volkanovski just said, 'With a win on July 2 over Max Holloway, I become the G.O.A.T of 145 pounds.' I love it and I'm so impressed by it because he's talking about being a champion who's hungry. He thinks he has something else to prove. He has another goal he doesn't believe is done yet. That's where he's wrong."

Sonnen added:

"The G.O.A.T of 145 pounds is Volkanovski. Going out and beating the guy that you've already beaten twice, that's just a silly statement. You got to beat a guy three times to be the GOAT? That makes no kind of sense."

Volkanovski has certainly walked a tough road for recognition since becoming the UFC featherweight champion. The Australian dethroned Holloway at UFC 245 in December 2019. The pair collided for a second time at UFC 251 in July 2020, and the fight turned out to be a lot more competitive.

While two of the three judges scored the contest in favor of 'The Great', the decision was widely criticized by the MMA community. Volkanovski vs. Holloway 3 will take place at UFC 276 on July 2.

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about Alexander Volkanovski below:

Alexander Volkanovski doesn't see becoming double-champion as a big challenge

Alexander Volkanovski is the top UFC pound-for-pound fighter, only behind welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. 'The Great' has run through the biggest names in his division and a third win over 'Blessed' means there won't be many options left for him at featherweight.

The next likely step could be his much-discussed move to lightweight. While some are doubting his chances in the stacked 155-pound division, Volkanovski believes it will be much easier than people think.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Volkanovski reiterated his desire to move up to lightweight in a bid to become the next two-division champion. The 33-year-old also stated that it wouldn't be as big of a challenge as it is made out to be:

"I don’t look at this as that big of a challenge. I want to go for that double champ status. Believe me, it isn’t going to be as hard as some people think it’s going to be to do."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's full interview with The MMA Hour below:

