Chael Sonnen says City Kickboxing "truest team" in sport of MMA

Chael Sonnen recently named City Kickboxing the "truest team" in the sport of MMA.

City Kickboxing is located in Auckland, New Zealand. Hosehold UFC names like Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, Dan Hooker, and more train out of their gym.

Sonnen stated that teams in MMA are very rare. While there are a few, athletes from those teams often turn their backs on the gym. This is not the case with City Kickboxing, as 'The Bad Guy' stated on his YouTube channel:

"Volkanovski is on the other side of the track with arguably the truest team in the history of our sport. We hear that term a lot. He represents this team or he is in this team. We don't have a lot of teams in MMA. They would turn on each other instantly. Contrasts got drawn. They go fight for the belt, they turn the gun on one another."

However, Chael Sonnen pointed out that the synergy between the members of the City Kickboxing academy is on a different level. During the lockdown, due to the Corona virus pandemic, fighters like Israel Adesanya and Dan Hooker decided to stay permanently in the gym.

"In MMA, for the most part, that's true. City Kickboxing is a massive exception. Again you can go back to the pandemic. I was reading things about how locked down New Zealand was. A number of guys moved into the gym. They moved into the gym so that they werem't out in public going to-and-fro.

"They all lived there... And I am talking anout big names, Adesanya, Dan Hooker, guys like this, they didn't have fights coming up. They were doing that because teammates had fights coming up."

Chael Sonnen used to train at Team Quest

Team Quest is a famous MMA gym founded by Dan Henderson and Randy Couture. Sonnen used to train at the gym's Oregon facility alongside the likes of Matt Lindland, Nathan Coy, and more.

Sonnen managed to make a successful career in the sport of MMA. Primarily a wrestler, 'The American Gangster' challenged for the UFC middleweight and light-heavyweight titles in his career.

While he never became a UFC champion, Sonnen gave fans many memorable fights. To add to that, he is regarded as one of the best trash talkers and entertainers in the history of MMA.

