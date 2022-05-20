"He kind of side-stepped the question" - Chael Sonnen says Colby Covington has not replied to his DM about Dustin Poirier

Chael Sonnen believes Colby Covington has been oddly quiet about a potential fight with Dustin Poirier.

'Chaos' had previously called out 'The Diamond' in his post-fight interview at UFC 272. However, he has since been silent. 'The American Gangster' finds it strange there hasn't been more talk from Covington.

In a recent interview with 'The Schmo', Sonnen revealed that he messaged Covington about the fight but the former interim welterweight champion dodged the question:

"As for Colby, he's been oddly quiet about that. I've noticed that he started this idea but he hasn't responded to it as best I know. I have text with him but he kind of side-stepped the question."

Chael Sonnen admitted that while it is a contest he is interested in, it is a tough first fight at welterweight for Dustin Poirier:

"I don't love that fight for Dustin but if it's what he wants to do then we have to support it. I don't think a guy's first time at 170, he's gonna be taking on an interim champion who never lost a belt, the BMF champion that never got crowned. In all fairness, in any other time of the sport, Colby's the best 170 pounder there is. I think that's a lot for anyone to bite off. Five rounds with Colby, your first time in the division, I won't ask that of Dustin but if he's asking that of himself then maybe I have to sing a different tune."

Both fighters have had similar careers as of late. Poirier and Covington have each been the interim champion of their respective divisions. The fighters have also failed twice to become the undisputed champion.

A victory would likely not change their current standings in terms of another title shot. However, fans can be sure that the pair's dislike for each other adds another element of excitement to the fight, should it happen.

Chael Sonnen believes Colby Covington is one of the best welterweights of all time

In typical Chael Sonnen fashion, the UFC legend has made a bold claim. Sonnen believes that Colby Covington should be regarded as one of the best welterweights of all time, despite the fact that he's never been an undisputed champion.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' argued that if Kamaru Usman didn't exist, Covington would be the champion of this era without question:

"I'm fully convinced at 170lbs in any other era, Colby Covington is champion of the world. Dana White went as far as to say if Kamaru Usman didn't exist then Colby is the world champion. I watched Covington have an interim championship in which he never lost. He woke up one day and wasn't champion. I watched him beat the reigning 'BMF' champion [Masvidal] and not become the 'BMF' champion."

Sonnen may have a point. Colby Covington has only lost three times in his career (17-3). Two of those losses have been to current champion Kamaru Usman.

