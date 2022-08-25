Chael Sonnen shares the challenge Demetrious Johnson faces during preparations for rematch with Adriano Moraes

According to Chael Sonnen, Demetrious Johnson will not only struggle in his battle against Adriano Moraes, but 'Mighty Mouse' will even struggle in the gym to get ready for his fight.

At ONE on Prime Video 1, Johnson will be looking to avenge his knockout loss to 'Mikinho' and capture the ONE flyweight world championship. According to Sonnen, it will be a major test for the former UFC titleholder.

While discussing this highly anticipated fight on his YouTube Channel, Sonnen noted the size issues that 'Mighty Mouse' will encounter in the ONE circle and even in preparation:

“Demetrious Johnson is going to have a very hard time being in the practice room and finding guys that are as tall and as long as Moraes. He could do it but now all of a sudden he’s sparring and grappling with the 145 pounders. You still have a false sense. However, will that work out? Well that guy’s 2 weight classes up. It’s hard, it’s tricky, there’s a few body types like that.”

Fans eagerly await this matchup, which they can view at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II. The event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and air in US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

See Sonnen's full discussion on the fight below:

Will the size be an issue for Demetrious Johnson?

In Johnson vs. Moraes II, many fans have noticed that size could be an issue for 'Mighty Mouse.' Professional fighters have commented on this as well.

The MMA living legend himself, Demetrious Johnson, has said that the size difference is a factor he will need to overcome. He said in an interview with Combat Press:

"The feeling out process can be a little bit different. I think the biggest thing is Adriano is just much bigger, longer. So that’s the biggest problem, which is just crossing the distance ... Now, am I going to be the person that just goes and pushes the pace? Probably 100% likely. Or maybe he’s going to stand and bang, and I catch him, and we fight it out."

Alyse Anderson, a training partner of the flyweight king, recently made a comment saying that Johnson will be far better prepared to handle the length and height of Moraes. She said in an interview with ONE:

"But maybe DJ now like has felt how big he is and he has trained for that, which hopefully makes for an exciting rematch."

Indeed, fans expect this to be an exhilarating match between reigning ONE flyweight world champion 'Mikinho' Adriano Moraes and MMA legend 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Avinash Tewari