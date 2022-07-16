"I have seen Joe Rogan get tongue-tied" - Chael Sonnen explains how Yair Rodriguez's fighting style is difficult to call

In an episode of You're Welcome, a podcast hosted by Chael Sonnen, the former UFC title-contender spoke about the upcoming matchup between Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega.

Sonnen had glowing praise for Rodriguez's striking ingenuity and said that his only point of comparison was Demetrious Johnson. 'Uncle Chael' even said that Joe Rogan struggles with describing Rodriguez's technique, stating:

"Rodriguez is a video game. I used to have to say that about one guy... which was Demetrious Johnson. Demetrious would do techniques you could only do through animation... And then Rodriguez came along. Now I can say this about two guys. Joe Rogan has called Rodriguez's fights before, and I've seen Joe get tongue-tied because he couldn't tell the audience what the move was called. Couldn't tell the audience what the move was called, because we haven't seen it. It didn't even have a name. And Rodriguez did like five of these, all in one night."

Joe Rogan has been part of the UFC broadcast for twenty-five years, twenty of which he has spent in the broadcast booth calling fights. Chael Sonnen argues that for someone with Rogan's experience to struggle to describe Rodriguez's fighting style proves how unique Rodriguez's style is.

Over the course of twenty years, Rogan has seen almost every move in the book, so this goes to show that Rodriguez has invented a truly original style. This should make for fireworks when he meets Brian Ortega on Saturday evening at UFC Long Island.

"I'm taking Ortega" - Chael Sonnen predicts UFC Long Island

Chael Sonnen recently gave his pick for the upcoming main event at UFC Long Island. 'The Bad Guy' is riding with Ortega for this one and gave his logic on why:

"Ortega's been in there with both [Holloway and Volkanovski]. Ortega without question gave Volkanovski his hardest fight. Volkanovski will happily admit that. Ortega learned alot in the fight with Max Holloway—he was not quite ready for it... How good is he? Is he the third best guy? He might be. If you look at what Ortega did in his fight with Zombie, just by example, we didn't know he was that good, did we? I mean, that was a whole other guy. A whole other guy with a whole other drive.

Sonnen is suggesting that Ortega is a fighter who gets better after a loss. Being defeated can affect fighters in different ways, but Ortega seems to be a guy who learns from defeat. After falling inches short of becoming champion, Ortega may have used that to motivate himself even further.

