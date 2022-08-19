"This fight matters" - Chael Sonnen brings attention to "overlooked" fight between Jose Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278

Jose Aldo is arguably the greatest featherweight in UFC history and a true legend of the sport. Although he no longer competes in the division, the Brazilian is now the No.3-ranked bantamweight and is riding a three-fight win streak. His UFC 278 opponent, Merab Dvalishvili, is currently the No.6-ranked bantamweight and enters with a seven-fight win streak. Chael Sonnen thinks that this matchup is being overlooked by many.

While breaking down the contest on an episode of Beyond the Fight, Sonnen stated that he believes the fight is not receiving enough attention compared to other bantamweight fights:

"I do feel that this is the underlooked fight of 135 pounds. I've seen headlines and been part of conversations that has to do with O'Malley vs. Petr Yan... This fight is overlooked. We all had some fun with 'Chito' Vera going into Dominick Cruz's hometown of San Diego."

He continued by adding that current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling's claim that Merab will fight for his belt if he wins should bring more attention to the fight:

"This fight matters, and no ones discussing it, and it's not our fault. There's a mistake here by Merab, there's a mistake here by Aldo...When you have the blessing of the sitting champion, you are in a match that matters, and this one's going overlooked."

Shakiel Mahjouri @Shak_Fu Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili is going to be fascinating! Dvalishvili averages an absurd 7.3 takedowns per 15 minutes. Jose Aldo has a 90% TD defense accuracy in 27 UFC/WEC fights #UFC278 Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili is going to be fascinating! Dvalishvili averages an absurd 7.3 takedowns per 15 minutes. Jose Aldo has a 90% TD defense accuracy in 27 UFC/WEC fights #UFC278 https://t.co/SSofTg4thv

Jose Aldo has reached levels in the UFC that very few fighters have. His seven title defenses trail only Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, and Demetrious Johnson.

Merab Dvalishvili is just beginning to climb into the title picture. He is good friends with current champion Aljamain Sterling, who has stated he would likely move up a division before fighting Dvalishvili.

Watch Chael Sonnen's comments at the 3:46 mark below:

Jose Aldo and the bantamweight title picture

The featherweight legend is currently nearing the end of an iconic career. It remains to be seen if he has one more title run in him, but the outcome of UFC 278 will likely determine that. Aldo believes that a win will guarantee him a shot at the belt.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



Full media day scrum youtu.be/a3bKC8bCRKU Jose Aldo believes he will fight for the UFC bantamweight title with a win at #UFC278 Full media day scrum Jose Aldo believes he will fight for the UFC bantamweight title with a win at #UFC278 Full media day scrum ▶️ youtu.be/a3bKC8bCRKU https://t.co/FwtumcBx4K

The UFC 280 fights between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw, as well as Petr Yan and Sean O'Malley, must be resolved before we get a clear picture. O'Malley has stated that if Aldo defeats Dvalishvili, he would be willing to wait to fight for the belt, even if he beats Yan. Knowing that Jose Aldo is on his last legs, even if Yan wins, the UFC could prioritize giving Aldo a title fight over a trilogy between Yan and Sterling.

Marlon Vera is also in the title picture after taking care of business against Dominick Cruz with a vicious head-kick knockout. With so many of the top bantamweights set to fight over the next month, the title picture will become much clearer. For now, all the Brazilian legend can do is take care of business at UFC 278.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Avinash Tewari