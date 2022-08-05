"Squeeze that choke, stretch out that arm" - Chael Sonnen says Nate Diaz more likely to finish Khamzat Chimaev via submission

Chael Sonnen believes that a submission finish over Khamzat Chimaev is the most likely route to a win for Nate Diaz in their much-anticipated matchup.

'The Bad Guy' recently weighed in on the upcoming clash between UFC veteran Nate Diaz and rising contender Khamzat Chimaev.

Sonnen recently spoke about the fight on a recent episode of Beyond the Fight on his YouTube channel.

Like many in the MMA community, he doesn't have the highest hopes for the Stockton native in this welterweight matchup. However, the MMA analyst stated that he could see Diaz pull off an upset win over 'Borz' by sinking in a choke. Here's what Sonnen said:

"He [Diaz] is more likely to finish Chimaev than anything else. He is far more likely to put that shot and squeeze that choke, stretch out that arm than he is to a decision or even to a TKO, where he's beating him up so bad that the referee has to step in, show some mercy."

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev below:

Known for his slick BJJ, Diaz pulled off a huge submission upset over Conor McGregor in their first bout at UFC 196. The Stockton gangster has won 11 of his 20 bouts via submission. It is quite possible that he will submit the undefeated Chimaev when they duel at UFC 279.

Khamzat Chimaev doubts Nate Diaz will turn up to UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz will headline UFC 279 on September 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The card is a rare pay-per-view main event as it is not headlined by a title fight.

The fight also marks the last fight on Diaz’s UFC contract. However, Chimaev doubts the Stockton native will show up for their scheduled bout.

Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the Chechan-born Swede said:

"I still don’t believe that guy will gonna come and show up, that skinny boy. We’ll see what’s happening. I’m just [waiting], I'm ready for 10 September."

Watch Khamzat Chimaev discuss Nate Diaz on The MMA Hour below:

Khamzat Chimaev has looked highly impressive since arriving in the promotion. The undefeated welterweight contender is fresh off a hard-fought unanimous decision win over former title challenger Gilbert Burns in April.

Meanwhile, Diaz was last in action over a year ago, losing a lopsided decision to Leon Edwards at UFC 263. The fight marked his second straight loss and third defeat in the last four outings.

While many expect Chimaev to run through Diaz when the two collide meet in September, it promises to be a thrilling affair.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far