Chael Sonnen says Tom Aspinall 'shining the wheels' of Francis Ngannou during his interview is "wasted ink"

Chael Sonnen and Tom Aspinall went back and forth over some of the comments made by the first. In one of his previous videos, Sonnen said that Aspinall should work on his interview skills or consider having someone talk to the media for him. This wasn’t received well by the heavyweight fighter who responded via Instagram stating that he’s happy being himself.

Chael Sonnen made it clear that he considers Tom Aspinall the future of the heavyweight division, however, he has issues with his promotional skills. According to fighter-turned-analyst, Tom Aspinall shouldn’t be saying things like he doesn’t deserve a title shot yet. In Sonnen's opinion, the Englishman’s team or even his own father should point out to him not to undersell himself.

Aspinall replied to this by posting an Instagram story stating that he’s more than happy being himself and will not sell himself out by acting like a clown and “talking sh*t.” However, the story was deleted.

This brief response was noted by Sonnen in his most recent video. ‘The Amercian Gangster’ went on to talk about how he’s not advising Aspinall on a personal level, but on a professional one. He also stated that he wasted the opportunity to deliver his message as he praised Francis Ngannou.

Chael Sonnen said:

“Somebody called you, they want to help get your message out and you use that interview to talk about and shine the wheels of Francis Ngannou. I bring to you that’s wasted print. It’s wasted ink.”

Watch Chael Sonnen respond to Tom Aspinall in the video below:

Sonnen then elaborated on how Aspinall should use his interview time better by telling a story about himself. He also condoled Aspinall for wanting to be true to himself, but in that case, he should give something interesting about himself to the audience.

Tthis time, the advice was much more appreciated by Aspinall as he posted another Instagram story:

Tom Aspinall to headline next UFC London event

The Englishman will make his second main event appearance in front of his home country crowd as he headlines the promotion's return to London on July 23. He will go against Curtis Blaydes.

Aspinall currently enjoys an eight-fight winning streak, ending most of his fights in the first round. In his last outing, he submitted the former Bellator title holder Alexander Volkov in the last UFC London main event back in March.

Blaydes has won two of his last fights as he bounced back from his KO loss to Derrick Lewis. Since then, he defeated Jairzinho Rozesntruik at UFC 266 and Chris Daukas at UFC on ESPN: Blaydes vs. Daukaus

