Chael Sonnen says Tony Ferguson vs. Nate Diaz at 170lbs is a "glaringly obvious" fight to make

Chael Sonnen believes it makes sense for the UFC to book a matchup between fight game veterans Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson next. Both Diaz and Ferguson are currently on losing streaks inside the cage, and 'The American Gangster' believes it's the perfect matchup to book right now.

According to the former UFC middleweight, the fight should take place at 170lbs. Sonnen pointed out that Ferguson is 38 years old right now and the grueling cut to 155lbs takes a toll on his body.

If 'El Cucuy' get to fight Diaz at 170lbs instead, he will be feeling much better physically heading into the fight.

In a recently shared video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"It is so glaringly obvious to me that Tony needs to be up at 170 and his next opponent is Nate Diaz. That is so glaringly obvious to me but I don't think that Tony and Nate, maybe those guys are buddies because they both did the same art, both came through the same organization, they've certainly known each other for years, they geographically don't live that far apart. I've never seen them being chummy but I've also never seen the opposite."

Nate Diaz is frustrated at the UFC's apparent reluctance to let him see out the final fight of his current contract with the promotion. Diaz made it clear that he doesn't wish to extend the contract and wants the promotion to book him a fight as soon as possible.

The Stockton native was initially keen to fight Dustin Poirier and despite the Louisianan showing interest in the fight as well, the matchup never came to fruition.

Tony Ferguson names who he wants to fight next

Tony Ferguson is currently on the back of a four-fight losing skid inside the octagon. 'El Cucuy' will hope to turn things around quickly in order to re-establish himself as one of the most elite fighters in the division's history.

In his last fight at UFC 274, 'El Cucuy' was knocked out cold for the first time in his career by a vicious front-kick from Michael Chandler.

Despite being on a bad run of form, Ferguson isn't keen on taking a step down in competition. He wants to continue competing against the best fighters on the planet.

Interestingly, Tony Ferguson wants to take on former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in his next fight.

During an interaction with MMA Junkie, 'El Cucuy' stated:

"I would love to be able to fight Dustin Poirier. Obviously he likes to go stand-up. A stand-up battle wouldn’t be bad."

